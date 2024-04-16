"Get her outta here," "Stay retired" - Fans react after former WWE star confesses she almost reached out to Tony Khan to work in AEW

AEW fans are not excited about the idea of a former WWE Superstar joining the company. A multi-time champion has said they almost called Tony Khan for a job, and many fans are glad she didn't.

Nikki Bella spent almost 15 years with WWE. The polarizing Hall of Famer and her twin, Brie Bella, worked their way to the top of the company, held championships, and even starred in their own reality series, Total Bellas, plus the Total Divas reality series on the E! network. The sisters have been retired from in-ring action for a few years now.

Nikki revealed this week that after seeing Mercedes debut for AEW, she almost called Tony Khan because she wanted to help take the Women's Revolution worldwide. A majority of the feedback seems to be negative, with many All Elite fans calling on the former WWE Divas Champion to stay out of their favorite company.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Nikki Bella possibly going to All Elite Wrestling:

Nikki Bella previously retired after dealing with health issues. Her last match was the 2022 Royal Rumble, and before that she teamed with Natalya for a win over Tamina Snuka and Valhalla at an October 2019 live event in Puerto Rico. Brie Bella also worked the 2022 Rumble, and before that she participated in a six-woman match in October 2018.

AEW Dynasty updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling will present its inaugural Dynasty pay-per-view on Sunday, April 21, from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

There are eight matches confirmed for Dynasty as of now, but more may be announced on this week's go-home shows.

Below is the current lineup:

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

The House of Black vs. Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe

House Rules: TBS Champion Julia Hart defends vs. Willow Nightingale

Ladder Match Tournament Finals: FTR vs. The Young Bucks

International Champion Roderick Strong defends vs. Kyle O'Reilly

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defends vs. PAC

Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends vs. Thunder Rosa

World Champion Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland

