"Get ready for a thrill of a ride" - Major AEW star comes out in support of The Elite amidst 'Brawl Out' controversy with CM Punk

The Elite's impending return to AEW has finally sparked a reaction from TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

While CM Punk's rant at the All Out media scrum seemingly caused a rift backstage, most AEW stars have seemingly kept quiet on the topic. The mystery surrounding the future of the suspended personnel, which included the Elite and The Second City Saint, has only recently begun to clear up.

All Elite Programming recently featured video packages that showcased important moments in the Elite's run being deleted. Many fans are convinced that the beloved trio is returning to the promotion.

Speaking about Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in a recent appearance on Ten Count, Jade Cargill revealed her support for the faction.

"You guys are just gonna have to watch... They're a fantastic group. I love Kenny Omega and I love The Young Bucks. It's gonna be something you guys are gonna have to pay attention to. Just get ready for a thrill of a ride." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Jade Cargill recently took down Marina Shafir, taking her undefeated streak to a whooping 40-0. It remains to be seen what is next for her in Tony Khan's Promotion.

A WWE veteran recently expressed his approval of Tony Khan bringing back the Elite to AEW

The All Elite president recently gained the seal of approval from Dutch Mantell, who pointed out why Tony Khan chose The Elite over CM Punk.

Speaking on a recent episode of SmackTalk, the WWE veteran explained why Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were the obvious choice.

"I think that Tony is a smart businessman... I think The Bucks coming back, and Omega coming back but Punk is not, that tells you the story right there. Cause they sided with the Bucks and Omega, and I can see why because they are old friends with Tony. They all started this together.”

Only time will tell what Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have planned upon their now-confirmed return to AEW.

