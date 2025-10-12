Ghost from Kenny Omega's past teases a huge alliance in AEW

Kenny Omega has just been approached by someone he has a lot of history with tonight on AEW Collision. It seems that despite their past, they are willing to put that aside for an alliance.Jack Perry is far from being a babyface, but he is no longer associated with The Elite and has reunited with Luchasaurus to re-form Jurassic Express. Now, he is feuding with the Young Bucks after his claim that they just tossed him aside after all he did for them.Moments ago on Collision, Kenny Omega was backstage as he addressed the Don Callis Family once more, going after someone dear to him in Kota Ibushi. He mentioned that it looked as if this would be a never-ending feud between them.Before he could say more, someone knocked on his locker room door, and in came Jack Perry. He came up to Omega to tell him that he had his back despite their history. But the Best Bout Machine was not having it. It is important to note that in May last year, Perry and The Elite brutally attacked him and sent him to the hospital.Kenny Omega was hesitant to accept his help, but after realizing that they shared a lot of common enemies, he seemed to be open to the idea. Perry may become an unlikely ally of his in this war against the Young Bucks and the Don Callis Family. With Ibushi being out of action indefinitely due to injury, he may need all the help he can get.Omega gave him a chance to prove himself and told him to show up next week on AEW Dynamite. Fans should stay tuned to the show to find out how this unlikely duo will come together. Luchasaurus could also come into the mix as he is now allied with Jack Perry.