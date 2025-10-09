A major incident happened during the taping of AEW Collision last night as a top star was stretchered out of the arena. Now, a new update regarding his health has surfaced.Last night, AEW taped the Homecoming episode of Collision, which will air during its regular time slot this Saturday, as the promotion returned to Daily's Place in Jacksonville. During the show, the top star Kota Ibushi, making his Collision debut, faced Josh Alexander of the Don Callis Family in a singles match. However, many fans in attendance reported that the Golden Star had suffered a serious injury after a bad landing from the top rope. Ibushi was quickly attended to by medical staff following the injury and was stretchered out of the arena. Now, the latest reports provide an update on the severity of the 43-year-old's condition.According to a PWInsider report, the backstage belief is that the Japanese star has suffered a broken femur, though All Elite Wrestling has not made an official comment. Tony Khan addresses Kota Ibushi's injury on AEW CollisionAfter the incident, AEW President Tony Khan later addressed Kota Ibushi's injury on Collision. Khan thanked the fans for being respectful and supportive of the Golden Star before leading some Ibushi chants in Daily's Place.“When it comes to injuries, the hardest hitting sport of all is professional wrestling. Thank you for being so respectful. And let’s give it up for Kota Ibushi. Thank you,” said Tony [H/T Ringside]Injuries are common in wrestling, but they are never easy to see. Ibushi's incident puts into perspective just how much a wrestler loves the game. Still, the All Elite Wrestling universe will hold its breath, hoping for a quick recovery for one of its favorite stars. As of now, there is no specific timeline for his return, but hopefully, we will see the Golden Star back in the ring soon.