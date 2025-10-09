Tony Khan breaks silence after beloved AEW star suffers devastating injury

Following reports that a popular AEW star has just sustained what looked to be a serious injury, Tony Khan has addressed the situation. He has thanked the fans for their support despite all that happened.Earlier tonight, fans who were in attendance during the tapings for Collision: Homecoming posted on social media how Kota Ibushi looked to have sustained an injury during his match with Josh Alexander. It was said that he had a bad fall from the top rope, and they went for a quick count-out finish. The medical staff came in, and he had to be stretchered out of the arena.Tony Khan himself came out later on during the show and thanked fans for being respectful and supportive despite what happened with the Golden Star. He then led some chants for Ibushi. Khan did not provide any further information on the situation.Another major AEW star is set to take some time off due to medical reasonsAnother major figure within the promotion has revealed that they will be taking some time off from their shows to address a medical concern.Taz has revealed on X/Twitter today that he'll be undergoing total shoulder replacement surgery soon. He mentioned that he won't be around the commentary desk on AEW Dynamite for some time. In his stead, the promotion could look for someone to fill in and sit alongside Exalibur and Bryan Danielson.taz @OfficialTAZLINKI will be having total shoulder replacement surgery in a short time. Therefore I will be off AEW Dynamite for some time. See you soon.Injuries are a common thing in wrestling as these athletes put their bodies on the line for the love of the game. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding Kota Ibushi's injury. Hopefully, this isn't as serious as feared, and he'll be on a quick road to recovery in the meantime. Despite the situation, fans can catch Collision: Homecoming during its usual Saturday time slot.