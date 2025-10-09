  • home icon
  Tony Khan breaks silence after beloved AEW star suffers devastating injury

Tony Khan breaks silence after beloved AEW star suffers devastating injury

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:20 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW on TV
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW on TV's Official X Account]

Following reports that a popular AEW star has just sustained what looked to be a serious injury, Tony Khan has addressed the situation. He has thanked the fans for their support despite all that happened.

Earlier tonight, fans who were in attendance during the tapings for Collision: Homecoming posted on social media how Kota Ibushi looked to have sustained an injury during his match with Josh Alexander. It was said that he had a bad fall from the top rope, and they went for a quick count-out finish. The medical staff came in, and he had to be stretchered out of the arena.

Tony Khan himself came out later on during the show and thanked fans for being respectful and supportive despite what happened with the Golden Star. He then led some chants for Ibushi. Khan did not provide any further information on the situation.

Another major figure within the promotion has revealed that they will be taking some time off from their shows to address a medical concern.

Taz has revealed on X/Twitter today that he'll be undergoing total shoulder replacement surgery soon. He mentioned that he won't be around the commentary desk on AEW Dynamite for some time. In his stead, the promotion could look for someone to fill in and sit alongside Exalibur and Bryan Danielson.

Injuries are a common thing in wrestling as these athletes put their bodies on the line for the love of the game. Fans should stay tuned for more information regarding Kota Ibushi's injury. Hopefully, this isn't as serious as feared, and he'll be on a quick road to recovery in the meantime. Despite the situation, fans can catch Collision: Homecoming during its usual Saturday time slot.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
