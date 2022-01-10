"Give me the Mad King" - Top indie star calls out AEW star Eddie Kingston for upcoming event

Before joining AEW, Eddie Kingston was a part of the Second Gear Crew, a stable consisting of himself, 1 Called Manders, Effy, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, and AJ Gray.

Now it appears a reunion of sorts is in the works, with Gray calling out Kingston for the upcoming Hammerstein Ballroom held by GCW. Gray had tweeted his intentions and has now doubled down in a video posted by GCW themselves.

Eddie Kingston's tag team partner, Jon Moxley, has also been confirmed to defend his GCW world title against Homicide.

Eddie Kingston has been feuding with Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in AEW recently alongside Santana and Ortiz. On the latest edition of AEW Rampage, Kingston and Proud & Powerful prevailed before being on the receiving end of a post-match attack. Just as Kingston was set to fall victim to a beatdown, Chris Jericho came to the aid of his Inner Circle stable mates and the Mad King.

Eddie Kingston founded SGC before he joined AEW

The Second Gear Crew was conceptualized when Eddie Kingston, Matthew Justice, and Mance Warner were working GCW events in 2019. The trio bonded over their attitude to professional wrestling and their hard-hitting physicality.

Over time, AJ Gray, Effy, and 1 Called Manders were brought into the fold. The group has seen its fair share of success, with Manders and Justice capturing the AAW tag titles. Warner and Justice captured the GCW tag titles before adding the Horror Slam tag titles to their resume.

Regardless of how fleeting Eddie Kingston's activities with Second Gear Crew were, it will be interesting to see how a clash between AJ Gray and the Mad King unfolds, if at all.

