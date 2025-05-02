"Give him the reins" - WWE legend urges AEW to give Bryan Danielson a new role

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has showered praise on Bryan Danielson for the veteran wrestler's deep understanding of in-ring storytelling, urging AEW to trust him more with creative control.

Ad

Jarrett is a legend of the business. He is also the co-founder of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and is regarded as one of the most knowledgeable minds in the business. He has decades of experience both in the ring and outside it, and therefore, his views carry weight.

His remarks came during the latest episode of his podcast, My World With Jeff Jarrett, where he frequently shares insight into the wrestling industry. His comments shed light on how the Jacksonville-based promotion can best utilize Danielson's wrestling IQ.

Ad

Trending

"I’m not talking about interviews or anything ouyside that, I’m talking about bell-to-bell stuff. What’s the story we want to tell? Because he can tell stories with any opponent. [...] You gotta play chess and really think two and three moves down the field, or two and three weeks, or two or three premium live events down the field. Bryan has that kind of know-how. If he knows where the booker, the head of creative or whoever it may be, if he knows where they need to get, give him the reins and let him get you there,” he said. [H/T: 411mania]

Ad

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

In his podcast, Jeff Jarrett recalls a match he had with the American Dragon in Winston-Salem, using that as an example to state how Bryan Danielson had mastered nuanced storytelling that was central to the territorial days of wrestling.

Bryan Danielson, who was in action last at WrestleDream 2024, is regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers of his time and has often been praised for elevating both himself and his opponents, substantiating Jarrett's growing calls to AEW to realize Danielson's potential as a creative asset behind the scenes in 2025.

Ad

Bryan Danielson’s vision for AEW’s future revealed

After seemingly retiring from full-time in-ring competition last year, Bryan Danielson is looking to make his mark from behind the scenes at AEW. With Tony Khan stepping away due to other commitments, Danielson has apparently taken on an extensive creative role and is looking to build the promotion around four key talents.

The American Dragon recently confirmed having backstage duties at AEW, is now looking to shape the company's future by building it around who he believes are the four cornerstone wrestlers of the promotion.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Danielson is taking charge at a very crucial stage for AEW when the company is navigating growth and transition. His creative preferences could be vital in scripting All Elite Wrestling's next chapter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More