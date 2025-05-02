"Give him the reins" - WWE legend urges AEW to give Bryan Danielson a new role

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has showered praise on Bryan Danielson for the veteran wrestler's deep understanding of in-ring storytelling, urging AEW to trust him more with creative control.
Jarrett is a legend of the business. He is also the co-founder of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and is regarded as one of the most knowledgeable minds in the business. He has decades of experience both in the ring and outside it, and therefore, his views carry weight.
His remarks came during the latest episode of his podcast, My World With Jeff Jarrett, where he frequently shares insight into the wrestling industry. His comments shed light on how the Jacksonville-based promotion can best utilize Danielson's wrestling IQ.
"I’m not talking about interviews or anything ouyside that, I’m talking about bell-to-bell stuff. What’s the story we want to tell? Because he can tell stories with any opponent. [...] You gotta play chess and really think two and three moves down the field, or two and three weeks, or two or three premium live events down the field. Bryan has that kind of know-how. If he knows where the booker, the head of creative or whoever it may be, if he knows where they need to get, give him the reins and let him get you there,” he said. [H/T: 411mania]
In his podcast, Jeff Jarrett recalls a match he had with the American Dragon in Winston-Salem, using that as an example to state how Bryan Danielson had mastered nuanced storytelling that was central to the territorial days of wrestling.
Bryan Danielson, who was in action last at WrestleDream 2024, is regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers of his time and has often been praised for elevating both himself and his opponents, substantiating Jarrett's growing calls to AEW to realize Danielson's potential as a creative asset behind the scenes in 2025.
Bryan Danielson’s vision for AEW’s future revealed
After seemingly retiring from full-time in-ring competition last year, Bryan Danielson is looking to make his mark from behind the scenes at AEW. With Tony Khan stepping away due to other commitments, Danielson has apparently taken on an extensive creative role and is looking to build the promotion around four key talents.
The American Dragon recently confirmed having backstage duties at AEW, is now looking to shape the company's future by building it around who he believes are the four cornerstone wrestlers of the promotion.
Danielson is taking charge at a very crucial stage for AEW when the company is navigating growth and transition. His creative preferences could be vital in scripting All Elite Wrestling's next chapter.