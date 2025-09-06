  • home icon
  "Give Tony Khan booker of the decade" - Fans brutally troll AEW after AJ Lee's blockbuster WWE return

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Sep 06, 2025 18:14 GMT
Tony Khan and AJ Lee &amp; CM Punk
Tony Khan (left), AJ Lee & CM Punk (right) [Image via AEW's X account & WWE Deutschland's Instagram]

AJ Lee made her blockbuster return to World Wrestling Entertainment last night on SmackDown. It was the three-time Divas Champion's first WWE TV appearance in over 10 years. Her homecoming took the wrestling world by storm, and fans gave the diva a loud and warm reception. However, some fans took this as an opportunity to troll the rival promotion AEW.

Often, Tony Khan and his All Elite Wrestling are called out for the success of CM Punk in WWE. Many fans believe that AEW's firing of The Best in the World created a domino effect that led to Punk's huge return to the wrestling juggernaut, and now AJ Lee's comeback. Following the events of SmackDown, fans yet again took to social media to troll the Jacksonville-based promotion and its stars.

Taking to X/Twitter, a fan sarcastically called Tony Khan the booker of the decade for giving the WWE Universe the return of The Second City Saint and The Black Widow. Not only that, fans even gave a shout-out to 'Hangman' Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Jack Perry for pushing Punk from AEW to World Wrestling Entertainment, which ultimately orchestrated Lee's comeback.

Some X/Twitter users also trolled the AEW fans who once thought Lee would return to the ring against Britt Baker. Overall, the WWE Universe did not leave any room to take shots at the Jacksonville-based promotion ahead of the upcoming All Out and Wrestlepalooza weekend.

Check out more fan comments below:

Former AEW champion Saraya reacts to AJ Lee's WWE return

AJ Lee's return was an earth-shattering event in the world of professional wrestling. While many fans shared their views on this epic moment, several stars of the industry reacted to this major comeback as well.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya also shared her reaction to Lee's homecoming. Taking to X/Twitter, The Anti-Diva expressed her excitement over seeing Lee in a WWE ring for the first time in 10 years. Saraya said that she got pretty much overwhelmed with the homecoming of the former Divas Champion:

"F*ck, my heart is so full watching @TheAJMendez come back. Love you sister. Go show ‘em why you’re the best in the world ❤️."

Moreover, the former AEW star cheered The Black Widow to have an incredible WWE run ahead in her career. That said, it will be interesting to see how things will turn out for Lee in the Stamford-based promotion from here on.

