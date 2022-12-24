"Giving me Survivor Series vibes" – Wrestling fans accuse Tony Khan and AEW of blatantly copying WWE following the reveal of Dynamite's new look

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW revealing a brand new look for their premier weekly show, Dynamite.

Tony Khan disclosed earlier this month that All Elite Wrestling will have a fresher look to their presentation, starting with the January 4, 2023 edition of Dynamite in Seattle. On this week's Rampage, a promo aired showcasing the Wednesday night show's new look and featured some of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Will Washington  @WilliamRBR "New Year, New Dynamite" promo that aired during Rampage tonight. "New Year, New Dynamite" promo that aired during Rampage tonight. https://t.co/idhSigUQ5R

The Twitterati erupted soon after, with some claiming that AEW copied the look from WWE's Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Below are some of the reactions to the same:

Hunter @Carroll22__ @WilliamRBR I dont understand the red and blue. Giving me suvivor series vibes @WilliamRBR I dont understand the red and blue. Giving me suvivor series vibes

Justin Carr @JustinCarr225 @WrestlingNewsCo Not a shot at AEW but this looks exactly like WWE’s visual identity. Wouldn’t be shocked if “appealing to everyone with eyes”(which is WWE’s approach) was exactly what WBD asked TK to do considering their bad financials after the merger. @WrestlingNewsCo Not a shot at AEW but this looks exactly like WWE’s visual identity. Wouldn’t be shocked if “appealing to everyone with eyes”(which is WWE’s approach) was exactly what WBD asked TK to do considering their bad financials after the merger.

Tux Newman @QuietNightsTutu @WilliamRBR I hope Dynamite doesn't look more like a game show in 2023. WWE's look has been stale and horrible for a long time. I hope AEW doesn't increase the WWE aesthetics in 2023. @WilliamRBR I hope Dynamite doesn't look more like a game show in 2023. WWE's look has been stale and horrible for a long time. I hope AEW doesn't increase the WWE aesthetics in 2023.

Snow :/ @timshawn2012 @WilliamRBR Its a nice refresher but I just wish they would keep it a little grittier and darker. This feels like a wwe production @WilliamRBR Its a nice refresher but I just wish they would keep it a little grittier and darker. This feels like a wwe production https://t.co/c1pH0sIZuy

CA @CarlosA63301811 @WilliamRBR Didn't AEW just hire the next Kevin Dunn that was in WWE? That's why this looks familiar. @WilliamRBR Didn't AEW just hire the next Kevin Dunn that was in WWE? That's why this looks familiar.

RealSlachi 👑🇪🇸 (DGM) @RealSlachi

they're pitiful @WrestlingNewsCo it looks so WWE it's embarrassing to end up copying like thisthey're pitiful @WrestlingNewsCo it looks so WWE it's embarrassing to end up copying like this 😅 they're pitiful

🔥ꜰɪʀᴇʟᴏʀᴅᴋᴜᴢᴏɴ🔥 @XFireLordKuzonX @WrestlingNewsCo I'll be honest a very WWE looking style of VFX and camera work here. It's nice and clean honestly i love it @WrestlingNewsCo I'll be honest a very WWE looking style of VFX and camera work here. It's nice and clean honestly i love it

What went down on this week's AEW Dynamite?

The latest edition of the Wednesday night show opened with a segment involving Ricky Starks and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Starks eventually challenged Chris Jericho before being attacked by the heelish faction.

The Elite continued their war with Death Triangle and reduced the deficit in the best-of-seven series for the trios championships. Bryan Danielson spoke about William Regal's importance in his career and then put MJF on notice with a fiery promo.

However, The Firm's Ethan Page confronted him and the two are set to collide in a massive match next week.

Jon Moxley outsmarted Darius Martin to pick up the victory, while The Gunns cheated to get a major win over multi-time tag team champions FTR. In a shocking turn of events, Swerve Strickland turned on his partner, Keith Lee, and laid him out with his new stable, Mogul Affiliates.

The main event of the night saw Jamie Hayter defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida. After a back-and-forth between the two stars and some shenanigans, Hayter retained her title after hitting the Ripcord Lariat to pick up a pinfall victory.

With Tony Khan introducing a new look to AEW Dynamite, it remains to be seen if it will lead to some changes in his booking decisions as well.

