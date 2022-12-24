"Giving me Survivor Series vibes" – Wrestling fans accuse Tony Khan and AEW of blatantly copying WWE following the reveal of Dynamite's new look

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW revealing a brand new look for their premier weekly show, Dynamite.
Tony Khan disclosed earlier this month that All Elite Wrestling will have a fresher look to their presentation, starting with the January 4, 2023 edition of Dynamite in Seattle. On this week's Rampage, a promo aired showcasing the Wednesday night show's new look and featured some of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
The Twitterati erupted soon after, with some claiming that AEW copied the look from WWE's Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Below are some of the reactions to the same:
What went down on this week's AEW Dynamite?
The latest edition of the Wednesday night show opened with a segment involving Ricky Starks and the Jericho Appreciation Society. Starks eventually challenged Chris Jericho before being attacked by the heelish faction.
The Elite continued their war with Death Triangle and reduced the deficit in the best-of-seven series for the trios championships. Bryan Danielson spoke about William Regal's importance in his career and then put MJF on notice with a fiery promo.
However, The Firm's Ethan Page confronted him and the two are set to collide in a massive match next week.
Jon Moxley outsmarted Darius Martin to pick up the victory, while The Gunns cheated to get a major win over multi-time tag team champions FTR. In a shocking turn of events, Swerve Strickland turned on his partner, Keith Lee, and laid him out with his new stable, Mogul Affiliates.
The main event of the night saw Jamie Hayter defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida. After a back-and-forth between the two stars and some shenanigans, Hayter retained her title after hitting the Ripcord Lariat to pick up a pinfall victory.
With Tony Khan introducing a new look to AEW Dynamite, it remains to be seen if it will lead to some changes in his booking decisions as well.
What do you think about All Elite Wrestling's new look for Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.
