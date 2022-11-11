"Go to AEW with Charlotte [Flair]" - Wrestling fans strongly urge Tony Khan to sign another major free agent amid Triple H's signing spree in WWE

Fans have called for Tony Khan to bring Lady Frost to AEW following her release from IMPACT Wrestling.

Frost had a tumultuous exit from her former employer, having requested her release in June but having her plea turned down. She has at last procured her release after people within the company pushed to let her go, as it wouldn't have been productive to keep her under contract when not using her.

She was signed to a pay-per-appearance deal yet had not performed for the company since April. She has been able to keep active with sporadic appearances for CMLL and WrestlePro.

It's said that her frustrations grew over not having travel and accommodation paid for her Multiverse of Matches appearance during WrestleMania week. She later required minor surgery and revealed that the company had left her out in the cold regarding her status.

Lady Frost made two appearances for AEW in 2020, wrestling during Dark tapings both times. After her departure, fans have made it clear that they would like her to return to Tony Khan's promotion, although there may also be interest from the Triple H-led WWE amidst their recent signing spree.

Laurieann @laurieannbonnie @WONF4W Tony needs to sign her instead of all these guys. The women need to round out their roster still and get their show on the road already. @WONF4W Tony needs to sign her instead of all these guys. The women need to round out their roster still and get their show on the road already.

All Elite Eric🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 @KarnRulez @WONF4W Curious where she goes next. She's 1 of the best women's wrestlers in the country. Any promotion would be lucky to have her @WONF4W Curious where she goes next. She's 1 of the best women's wrestlers in the country. Any promotion would be lucky to have her

Cutlass_Stallion @CStallion619 @KarnRulez @WONF4W She had a handful of appearances on AEW Dark during the pandemic, so she has ties there. Who knows, we'll see! @KarnRulez @WONF4W She had a handful of appearances on AEW Dark during the pandemic, so she has ties there. Who knows, we'll see!

The fanbase was somewhat split over their preferred destination for the former IMPACT star. While some touted her for AEW and directly called for Tony Khan to sign her, there were others who made the call for her to go to WWE, especially with Royal Rumble on the fast approach.

Tony Khan recently tied down Bandido to an AEW contract

If the case turns out that Tony Khan does want to sign Frost, he has certainly signaled that he is unafraid to enter a negotiations war with WWE.

AEW recently signed Bandido despite the fact that the luchador had firm interest from WWE. The masked superstar made his All Elite debut against current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, challenging for the title he lost earlier this year.

Soon after his appearance, it was reported that he had caught the eye of WWE even as he was offered a deal with AEW. It always seemed as though he was leaning towards Tony Khan's promotion, and it's unknown whether or not WWE actually followed up on their interest.

Do you think Lady Frost will sign with Tony Khan or Triple H's promotion? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

