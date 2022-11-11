"Go back and work there" - Bully Ray dares major AEW star to leave for WWE after cutting a scathing promo on Dynamite this week

WWE legend Bully Ray had some harsh words for Saraya (fka Paige) after this week's AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE star recently declared that she had been medically cleared to compete again. As expected, the news was received with a massive pop from fans, as Saraya has been away from competing in the squared circle for nearly five years.

Despite the positive response from the audience, Bully Ray pointed out an undesirable aspect of her promo. Speaking on the latest episode of the Busted Open Podcast, the Hall of Famer stated how Saraya was treading on thin ice with fans.

"When you come from the world of the WWE, those AEW fans are gonna treat you just like ECW fans treated WWE guys. It's either we are gonna welcome you with open arms, or we are going to bury you, and it's all based on how you handle it and what you say. Cause don't walk into our backyard and start spouting off at the mouth about how great this other place was and you worked at Tokyo Dome and you worked in Madison Square Garden."

Bully Ray continued:

"Great, if that's all important to you, go back and work there. Go get cleared by a doctor and go work back for the WWE." (11:25 - 12:06)

Will Saraya lose the AEW fanbase's favor in the future? Only time will tell.

The former WWE star had apparently thought about wrestling even before being medically cleared

While Saraya's status as an in-ring competitor is officially revealed, she had apparently fiddled with the idea of wrestling back when she joined AEW on September 21.

In a recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the Anti-Diva revealed how Tony Khan discussed the possibility of doing tag-team matches with her.

"I was like, maybe we can do something like that so I remember throwing that idea at Tony [Khan] and then he was just like, you know, ‘With Sting coming in, we did tag matches so maybe we can do some tag matches’ and I was just like, ‘Eh. If I was to come back, I would want it to be a singles match.'"

With Saraya now cleared to do singles matches, it remains to be seen how skilled she is in the squared circle today.

