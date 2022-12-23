"Go back to WWE Triple H will give the time" - Wrestling world reacts furiously after rumors of Tony Khan giving up on former US Champion in AEW 

AEW President Tony Khan has quite a talent-filled roster with numerous possible champions. However, according to a recent report, it seems that Khan has given up on pushing Miro, and fans have taken to Twitter to lash out at the star.
Miro's All Elite Wrestling debut was initially well-received but only when he became The Redeemer did he truly become a fan favorite. The star's run as the TNT Champion is still praised online, and some even consider it to be the last time the belt was utilized properly.
Dave Meltzer recently reported that multiple factors have resulted in Miro's long and noticeable absence from television. Notably, the star refused to lose to Orange Cassidy at Full-Gear and his wife CJ Perry (Lana) recently claimed that he'd end up back in WWE eventually. Due to this, Tony Khan has apparently given up on the star having a better run in AEW.
In light of the report, fans took to Twitter to harshly slam the star, with many claiming that Tony Khan is in the right for having second thoughts about him.
It remains to be seen whether or not the report is accurate, as an earlier report claimed Miro asked for his release, which was later debunked.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts wishes he could have formed a stable with Miro in AEW
Miro's The Redeemer persona is also notably built around a religious character, who often has conversations with his God. The legendary Jake "The Snake" Roberts is well known for his ruthless religious-based character whose theme allowed him to portray a Cult Leader-type character.
During his The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts named the AEW stars he wishes he could team with.
“I think I’d have been great with them [The Lucha Brothers]. There’s other people too. Miro. I think I’d have been good with Miro,” said Roberts. (H/T: Cultaholic)
Unfortunately, if Miro is on his way out of All Elite Wrestling, he might never get to pair himself with the WWE Hall of Famer. Fans might only have to wonder what could have been.
