"Go back to WWE Triple H will give the time" - Wrestling world reacts furiously after rumors of Tony Khan giving up on former US Champion in AEW 

AEW President Tony Khan has quite a talent-filled roster with numerous possible champions. However, according to a recent report, it seems that Khan has given up on pushing Miro, and fans have taken to Twitter to lash out at the star.

Miro's All Elite Wrestling debut was initially well-received but only when he became The Redeemer did he truly become a fan favorite. The star's run as the TNT Champion is still praised online, and some even consider it to be the last time the belt was utilized properly.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that multiple factors have resulted in Miro's long and noticeable absence from television. Notably, the star refused to lose to Orange Cassidy at Full-Gear and his wife CJ Perry (Lana) recently claimed that he'd end up back in WWE eventually. Due to this, Tony Khan has apparently given up on the star having a better run in AEW.

In light of the report, fans took to Twitter to harshly slam the star, with many claiming that Tony Khan is in the right for having second thoughts about him.

🫥* @MookieRhodes @DrainBamager Miro can sit and wait tbh. He’s not a priority. @DrainBamager Miro can sit and wait tbh. He’s not a priority.

APPLMAN @APPLMAN4 @DrainBamager I swear recently miro said he don’t want to go back to wwe cause if the live event schedule. And reports said Miro did not ask for his release @DrainBamager I swear recently miro said he don’t want to go back to wwe cause if the live event schedule. And reports said Miro did not ask for his release

Viper2 @VRVyper2 @DrainBamager I smell H behind the Miro situation. @DrainBamager I smell H behind the Miro situation.

Scott H @realScottMH @DrainBamager With CJ saying he's going back to WWE, Miro should be kept at home until his deal runs out. There's not enough TV time to build up a performer for the rival company... @DrainBamager With CJ saying he's going back to WWE, Miro should be kept at home until his deal runs out. There's not enough TV time to build up a performer for the rival company...

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @DrainBamager That's this problem with Miro and alot of AEWs roster as a whole... they are being put behind this wall of "they can't lose". Ppl keep saying they want Miro on screen... to do what? He can't be given a title right now as all the titles are wrapped in stories... @DrainBamager That's this problem with Miro and alot of AEWs roster as a whole... they are being put behind this wall of "they can't lose". Ppl keep saying they want Miro on screen... to do what? He can't be given a title right now as all the titles are wrapped in stories...

I_loove Aew @Aedub4life @DrainBamager But Tony should've RELEASED Guys like miro, Andrade etc if he never meant 2 use them,, or I should say they're not ready 2 job @DrainBamager But Tony should've RELEASED Guys like miro, Andrade etc if he never meant 2 use them,, or I should say they're not ready 2 job

TKO @wrestling_tko @ringsidenews_ Maybe he can go lose 17 more PPV matches in a row in WWE. Whatever makes his heart warm. @ringsidenews_ Maybe he can go lose 17 more PPV matches in a row in WWE. Whatever makes his heart warm.

CD @codoll53 @ringsidenews_ I wouldn’t lose to orange Cassidy either and I’m not even a wrestler @ringsidenews_ I wouldn’t lose to orange Cassidy either and I’m not even a wrestler

kevin @kmbedwell1 @ringsidenews_ Go back to wwe triple h will give the time @ringsidenews_ Go back to wwe triple h will give the time

Daylin Adams @DaylinAdams @Cultaholic I don't see Triple H giving Miro the 100-year win-streak Miro seems to think he deserves. @Cultaholic I don't see Triple H giving Miro the 100-year win-streak Miro seems to think he deserves.

It remains to be seen whether or not the report is accurate, as an earlier report claimed Miro asked for his release, which was later debunked.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts wishes he could have formed a stable with Miro in AEW

Miro's The Redeemer persona is also notably built around a religious character, who often has conversations with his God. The legendary Jake "The Snake" Roberts is well known for his ruthless religious-based character whose theme allowed him to portray a Cult Leader-type character.

JustRasslin @JustRasslin

“I’ll Drop You So Fast With That DDT Your Whole Family Will Fall Down” Jake “The Snake” Roberts & “Macho Man” Randy Savage Promo Together“I’ll Drop You So Fast With That DDT Your Whole Family Will Fall Down” Jake “The Snake” Roberts & “Macho Man” Randy Savage Promo Together“I’ll Drop You So Fast With That DDT Your Whole Family Will Fall Down” 🔥 https://t.co/cMEHjr3A0K

During his The Snake Pit podcast, Roberts named the AEW stars he wishes he could team with.

“I think I’d have been great with them [The Lucha Brothers]. There’s other people too. Miro. I think I’d have been good with Miro,” said Roberts. (H/T: Cultaholic)

Unfortunately, if Miro is on his way out of All Elite Wrestling, he might never get to pair himself with the WWE Hall of Famer. Fans might only have to wonder what could have been.

