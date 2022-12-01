"Go back to WWE" - Wrestling fans explode in disappointment over former United States Champion's miserable booking by Tony Khan in AEW

Wrestling fans are far from pleased with Tony Khan's booking of former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo in AEW.

El Idolo debuted for Tony Khan's company on the June 4, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite. He was introduced by Vickie Guerrero in a strange debut, due to it being in a nearly empty arena due to COVID-19 protocols.

The former CMLL Universal Champion defeated former WWE star Matt Sydal (previously known as Evan Bourne) in his first match for the promotion. Andrade eventually feuded against Pac, with Chavo Guerrero as his consultant. Guerrero aided Andrade in defeating Pac on an episode of Rampage.

The Mexican star was unhappy with Chavo for helping him and attacked him after the match, thus ending the association between the two. El Idolo then had a prolonged feud with Matt Hardy which resulted in the former NXT Champion taking over the Hardy Family Office.

Eventually, Andrade feuded against Cody Rhodes and the duo famously clashed in an Atlanta Street Fight. The ending was iconic as both men went through a flaming table with the American Nightmare taking the brunt of it. Cody won the match after the flaming table spot.

However, he has not featured on television as much since, leading to fans giving their thoughts on social media and even going as far as asking him to go back to WWE.

Iceman @lceman_Kazansky @WrestlingNewsCo Who'd have thought that with Andrade, Malakai Black, Miro, Buddy Matthews, Brian Cage, Shawn Spears would all be off TV for lack of interest from the "creative" department. @WrestlingNewsCo Who'd have thought that with Andrade, Malakai Black, Miro, Buddy Matthews, Brian Cage, Shawn Spears would all be off TV for lack of interest from the "creative" department.

Douglas Hart BLM @DouglasHartBLM @Pablotheduck084 @WrestlingNewsCo If used properly, @AndradeElIdolo could be in a main event spot at some point. He could be a perennial championship contender. He could draw a large Hispanic audience. Give him @mexwarrior (Chavo) back on the mic and as his manager. And then let Andrade speak ONLY in Spanish. @Pablotheduck084 @WrestlingNewsCo If used properly, @AndradeElIdolo could be in a main event spot at some point. He could be a perennial championship contender. He could draw a large Hispanic audience. Give him @mexwarrior(Chavo) back on the mic and as his manager. And then let Andrade speak ONLY in Spanish.

Tony likes to sign all these guys to Great Fanfare and then let the Young Bucks & Kenny Omega bury them. @WrestlingNewsCo With proper respect, he has a lot of great takes. And he just happens to be absolutely superb in this one.Tony likes to sign all these guys to Great Fanfare and then let the Young Bucks & Kenny Omega bury them. @Pablotheduck084 @WrestlingNewsCo With proper respect, he has a lot of great takes. And he just happens to be absolutely superb in this one.Tony likes to sign all these guys to Great Fanfare and then let the Young Bucks & Kenny Omega bury them.

David Benjamin @itsdavidben @WrestlingNewsCo There’s a list of wrestlers AEW don’t use properly or use at all. @WrestlingNewsCo There’s a list of wrestlers AEW don’t use properly or use at all.

Former WWE star Andrade was last seen at AEW All Out 2022

Andrade El Idolo was part of the AEW Trios Championship Tournament as a member of the La Faccion Ingobernable alongside Dragon Lee and Rush. However, they lost in the first round to The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson).

After that, he took part in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out for an opportunity to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. However, MJF emerged victorious over the Mexican star, Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Rush and Wheeler Yuta.

He was scheduled to feud with Sammy Guevara, but real-life issues and altercations shelved those plans. The former CMLL World Trios Champion was suspended before recently revealing that he suffered a long-term injury. He is expected to be out for around 8 months.

Do you think El Idolo has been mismanaged in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

