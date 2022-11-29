Major speculation on Andrade El Idolo's expected return date to AEW

According to recent reports, the approximate date of return for AEW star Andrade El Idolo may already have been disclosed.

The 33-year-old star was last seen wrestling at the All Out pay-per-view, where he participated in the Casino Ladder match. He was reportedly suspended from the promotion following a scuffle with fellow pro-wrestler Sammy Guevara. Furthermore, rumors of him apparently leaning towards joining the WWE roster have also surfaced.

Although his status with Tony Khan's promotion may be unclear, he recently shared on Twitter that he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. While he did not mention how long his recovery period would take, Wrestling Observer noted that recovery from such an injury generally takes around eight months.

"Andrade has undergone surgery for a torn pec. Those usually keep one out of action around eight months."

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Oh wow.



Andrade El Idolo just tweeted he underwent surgery for a torn pec. No word on how long he is expected to be out but if it's similar to CM Punk -- expect 4-9 months.



There’s still no word yet on his status regarding whether Andrade will be brought back by AEW or let go. Oh wow. Andrade El Idolo just tweeted he underwent surgery for a torn pec. No word on how long he is expected to be out but if it's similar to CM Punk -- expect 4-9 months.There’s still no word yet on his status regarding whether Andrade will be brought back by AEW or let go. https://t.co/MmKVkhFdxP

It remains to be seen what his next step will be in AEW.

Andrade El Idolo has denied accusations of trying to get fired from AEW

While rumors of Andrade El Idolo trying to get fired have persisted for a while, the AEW star has vehemently denied them.

According to many, Andrade El Idolo has not had a great run in Tony Khan's Promotion. After his reported scuffle with Sammy Guevara, Dave Meltzer speculated that it might have been a ploy to get fired from the Jacksonville-based company.

It was suggested that Triple H, the former head of NXT, was considering adding more talent to the WWE roster as part of what has grown into a huge hiring binge for the organization. Andrade, who played a key part during NXT's Black and Gold era, and has been viewed as underutilized by AEW, was one name that was frequently mentioned.

In a previous tweet reply, Andrade addressed the rumors decisively.

Only time will tell if Andrade will actually leave for WWE in the future.

Do you think Andrade would be better off in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes