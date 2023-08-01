"Go f*ck yourselves" - WWE veteran claims he would never do a Jon Moxley spot at AEW Blood and Guts

A WWE legend recently bashed Jon Moxley for a dangerous spot during this year's Blood and Guts match.

The legend is none other than Kevin Nash, who is seemingly not a fan of Moxley's tactics during the match despite the spot getting a massive crowd reaction.

This year's Blood and Guts match took place on the July 19 edition of Dynamite, where The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Kota Ibushi) took on the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita, and Pac.

While AEW may have created a list of banned moves and weapons, The Blood and Guts match was full of dangerous spots and weapons that would cause nothing but pain to a wrestler.

During the latest Kliq This podcast, Nash shared his thoughts on the dangerous spot and how he would have passed it if asked to do so.

"I'm not laying on f***ing nails. [If] I'm in the ring, or we are setting this up and we are talking about this in the back and they go, 'Yeah, I'm gonna do this thing with this f***ing thing of nails and don't worry, you can't get hurt.' ... 'Okay, I'm not doing this. Go f*** yourselves.' People always say, 'F***ing Nash is a WWE guy,' and it's like, 'Yeah,' I don't remember anything being that f***ing crazy," Nash said.

Nash further added:

"I've got a patch up there, even still I could find it. I would just take that and take this finger and find it and I'd put it there, I wasn't going to do my whole f**ing [head], I was going to have one f**ing gimmick and I figured when I get done I could have that plastic surgeoned." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

WWE veteran Kevin Nash explains why AEW's audience isn't growing

WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed why AEW has struggled to get a mainstream audience.

Kevin Nash has criticized AEW and Tony Khan in the past for some of the controversial spots and angles that have been put on their television program.

While speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash gave his thoughts on why AEW's fanbase isn't getting that mainstream attention.

"I think that what you do... What you do when you allow that much blood and that much spot fest, you paint yourself into a certain demographic that's going to watch that program. They haven't grown that audience. There's a reason why they're not growing the audience... while in the meantime, WWE is doing some really nice ratings," said Nash. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The veteran's comments hold some truth, as the Blood and Guts match had a lot of controversial spots that could have gone worse. The bout also saw the use of some weapons which were reportedly banned in AEW.

Do you agree with Kevin Nash? Let us know in the comments below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.