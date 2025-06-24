“Go for it”- WWE veteran wants to see female AEW stars getting romantically involved with Tony Khan

A WWE veteran has made headlines for his unconventional comments about AEW president Tony Khan. His theory revolved around the women wrestlers of the promotion becoming romantically involved with Khan.
On the latest episode of Behind the Turnbuckle's Coach and Bro show, hosts Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman addressed major happenings in the world of AEW and WWE. However, one segment that stood out from the rest centered on a particular conspiracy theory presented by the former WWE head writer involving Tony Khan. Russo also hinted at the possibility that his theory could become an interesting storyline in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
Speaking to Coachman, the former WCW World Champion stated that the women in All Elite Wrestling should target Tony Khan. He also teased that on the next episode of their show, he will reveal his pick from the women who could potentially go after Khan.
"Who's going to be the first female to set her sights on Tony Khan in AEW? I mean would that not be the catch of catches? Listen all you women working in AEW, go for it. And Coach, here's the teaser. I'm going to tell you on our next show who I think it's going to be," Vince Russo said. [From 55:22 to 55:48]
Check out Russo's comments below:
Vince Russo recently defended AEW President Tony Khan's TV strategy
There is long-standing criticism around the All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views being too long in duration. However, WWE veteran Vince Russo recently addressed this and defended the PPV run time.
While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer backed Tony Khan's strategy and said:
"Number one, it's Tony Khan's company. He could do whatever he wants to do. If it were your company, you could do whatever you want to do. If Tony Khan wants to have, you know 10, 30 minute matches, it's his company, it's his money. Number two, if you don't want to sit there and watch four or five hours of wrestling, don't." [From 01:09 onwards]
With All In: Texas on the horizon and considering how its card is shaping up with blockbuster bouts, fans can expect the PPV to have a lengthy run time, similar to its predecessors.
