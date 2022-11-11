"Go kill it" - 5-time WWE Women's Champion sends a heartfelt message to Saraya after her emotional announcement on AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Saraya, formerly known as Paige, announced her big in-ring return.

The former WWE Superstar will be in action at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view, where she will face Britt Baker. The match was made official past Wednesday night.

Responding to a tweet, Mickie James sent a heartfelt message to the AEW star. The five-time WWE Women's Champion gave her blessings to the 30-year-old ahead of her big return.

"What an amazing blessing. For you & for wrestling!!! You were born for the biz! I’m so happy for you. I know it’s been a helluva journey. Now go kill it!!" wrote Mickie James.

Check out Mickie James' heartfelt message below:

Saraya disclosed is she could wrestle full-time in AEW

The Anti-Diva made her AEW debut a few weeks ago, as she immediately engaged in a feud with Britt Baker and her group.

Saraya was recently a guest on The Sessions. During the interview, she revealed how frequently she could wrestle in AEW, stating the following:

"He [Doc Sampson] sat there, we went through them all, and he went, ‘You’re cleared.’ I burst into tears. ‘Are you serious?’ I was still asking questions like about the fluid around my neck. It was just the fluid was back. The fusion was perfect, there were no fractures above or below. ‘Let’s talk about paralysis.’ ‘It’s rare. If you get kicked there, you have a cushion now. If you ever feel that you’re not feeling too well, take some time off. You know you’re body. I will clear you to get back in the ring.’ ‘How many matches can I have?’ ‘Take it easy, do one match a month and gradually start building it up.’ Long story short, Halloween is when I got the full clearance."

Saraya hasn't competed inside the squared circle for five years. She was regarded as one of the highly talented wrestlers during her time in NXT. After moving to the main roster, the former Paige played a major role in the women's revolution in the company.

