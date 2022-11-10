Saraya (fka Paige) discloses if she can wrestle full time again in AEW

Saraya's medical clearance to wrestle again comes with an important restriction for the time being, the AEW star recently revealed.

This week on Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar announced that she would finally be allowed to compete inside the squared circle again. This immediately set her on a collision course with the former AEW Women's World Champion, Britt Baker. The two stars have been at loggerheads ever since Saraya debuted in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on a recent episode of The Sessions, Saraya revealed how she got the news and how frequently she could wrestle.

"He sat there, we went through them all, and he went, ‘You’re cleared.’ I burst into tears. ‘Are you serious?’ I was still asking questions like about the fluid around my neck. It was just the fluid was back. The fusion was perfect, there were no fractures above or below. ‘Let’s talk about paralysis.’ ‘It’s rare. If you get kicked there, you have a cushion now. If you ever feel that you’re not feeling too well, take some time off. You know you’re body. I will clear you to get back in the ring.’ ‘How many matches can I have?’ ‘Take it easy, do one match a month and gradually start building it up.’ Long story short, Halloween is when I got the full clearance.” (H/T: WrestlePurists)

With Saraya now cleared to compete sparingly, fans will have to stay tuned to see what her future holds in AEW.

The AEW star apparently texted WWE Superstar Sasha Banks before the announcement

Saraya also revealed that Sasha Banks was one of the first people to hear the news of her medical clearance.

In the same interview with Renee Paquette, the Anti-Diva spoke about how Sasha had received a lot of backlash in 2017 for the accidental neck injury that put Saraya out of action. Explaining how it was simply an accident that no one was to blame for, she revealed that she had texted Banks shortly after she got the news.

Saraya will be facing Britt Baker at the upcoming Full Gear event. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in what is expected to be a banger match.

Do you think Saraya can win her first match after her 5-year hiatus? Sound off in the comments below!

