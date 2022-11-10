WWE Superstar apparently knew about Saraya's in-ring status in AEW before the official revelation on Dynamite

Before making the news of her being medically cleared public, AEW star Saraya had apparently revealed it to WWE Superstar Sasha Banks.

Saraya made waves with her debut in AEW earlier this year. However, her ability to compete was unclear until the latest episode of Dynamite, where she revealed that she had been medically cleared to compete again.

The incredible news had fans screaming their lungs out in joy as this marked the Anti-Diva's return to in-ring wrestling after five years. It should be noted that the potentially career-ending injury she suffered was due to an accident during her match with Sasha Banks back in WWE in 2017.

Speaking with Renee Paquette during a recent episode of The Sessions, Saraya revealed that she had texted Sasha Banks shortly after she had received the news from doctors.

"I told her [Sasha Banks], 'I just wanna let you know…' I’ll probably read the text actually. She was so sweet too. I just said, 'Hey sis, I just wanna let you know since this whole thing was really tough on you mentally but my doctor just cleared me and told me, my neck is 100 percent ready to go. I haven’t told anyone else but I know this will make you feel good. I’m back. Haha’ and she was just like,' I’m so happy.’ Like over the moon and stuff like that and I just said to her, 'I don’t want you to feel bad anymore.'" [H/T: PostWrestling]

With her long hiatus at an end, only time will tell how proficient Saraya will be inside the squared circle in the coming weeks.

The former WWE star is scheduled to have a match at AEW Full Gear 2022

Britt Baker has been at odds with Saraya ever since she debuted in AEW. It was previously unknown whether the former WWE star would return to the ring after sustaining the catastrophic neck injury, but this week's Dynamite has made things clear.

With the Anti-Diva now officially able to compete, she immediately challenged Baker to a match at Full Gear, which the latter accepted.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in their eventual battle.

