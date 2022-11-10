Saraya's (fka Paige) in-ring return controversially announced after 4 years; set for a blockbuster AEW debut match at Full Gear

Saraya confirmed she would return to in-ring action as her clash with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear became official.

Ever since the former WWE star arrived in AEW, she has been at odds with the Doctor. It was initially unclear whether she would return to the ring after suffering a severe retirement-inducing neck injury in 2017.

However, over the past few weeks, it had become increasingly clear that Baker would be her opponent if she were to return.

Saraya and Baker met in the ring during Dynamite tonight, with Baker maligning the fact that her rival referred to All Elite Wrestling as her house when she had only just arrived.

The former WWE star had her piece to say. After confirming she would be good to go in the ring once more, she slammed Baker for inexperience when compared to her.

Reminding the Doctor that she was born into a wrestling family and given so much to the industry, she laid down the challenge for the upcoming AEW Full Gear.

The battle will mark her return to the ring after suffering a severe neck injury in WWE. She has been clear on her desire to return to the ring, but the match announcement has still been met with significant backlash from fans.

