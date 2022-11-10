"This can only go bad" - Wrestling world extremely worried following Saraya fka Paige's major announcement on AEW Dynamite

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made a major announcement on AEW Dyanmite regarding her injury status. Fans have been worried about her ever since.

Saraya and Britt Baker met in the ring for a face-to-face showdown. The Doctor clarified her thoughts about the AEW newcomer, telling her that she was in Britt Baker's house now.

Saraya did not hold back, firing barbs of her own before announcing that AEW doctors had cleared her to make her in-ring return.

This was a huge moment considering the former SmackDown Live commissioner last wrestled in 2017 before a neck injury cut her career short. She challenged the former women's champion to a match at Full Gear.

This match announcement prompted people to express concern as Paige had suffered severe neck injuries.

Saraya fka Paige and Britt Baker will fight at AEW Full Gear

Saraya joined All Elite Wrestling when she came to Toni Storm's aid at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Following that, she had a constant back and forth with Britt Baker, causing Saraya's first physical fight in five years.

They continued to trade words, with the former Divas Champion stating last week that she had to consult one more doctor to find out her injury status. Today, she finally announced that she is cleared and will fight her nemesis at Full Gear.

