"Going to be difficult in AEW" - WWE veteran worried about major star's future due to Tony Khan's questionable booking

Tony Khan's booking decisions have made a WWE veteran anxious about AEW World Champion MJF's future booking.

MJF has cemented himself as one of the biggest heels in the pro-wrestling world today. While his in-ring skills are nothing to scoff at, it is his promo skills that have made him stand out on the star-studded AEW roster. Furthermore, his rise to the World Champion mantle was immediately followed by him betraying his new ally, William Regal, further establishing his unpredictability in the "reign of terror."

While the Salt of the Earth has enough talent to impress even Jim Cornette, his future has the veteran worried. In a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, he stated the following:

"He is the classic villain and you can't your eyes off of him, but if he's not doing villain things then he is not being himself... so you have to let a guy like that run for a while before then you find, and that's another thing. MJF's turn whenever that turn may if it ever comes, when it comes, should have been one that was engineered by the masters in the territories, like the Eddie Grahams or the Bill Wattses. (...) picking the right people to be involved and laying the ground rules down and monitoring it closely and having other people in it be consistent as well, and that's going to be difficult in AEW. " [5:08 - 6:17]

AEW Champion MJF recently sent a message to WWE Superstar Sami Zayn

MJF was recently praised by WWE Superstar Sami Zayn, which led to him sending a six-word reply.

Sami Zayn recently appeared in an interview with Peter Rosenberg, where he named MJF and Dante Martin as potential opponents outside of the Stamford-based Promotion. The Long-Islander also responded to the praise in his own way, praising the Bloodline member.

"Sami is Salt of the Earth," MJF tweeted in response.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what MJF does in the future, and whether switching to WWE is part of his plan.

