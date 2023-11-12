"Going to fight a b***h or two if I need to" - Former WWE star teases major return to in-ring action

Former WWE star CJ Perry has been making waves in pro wrestling since making her AEW debut. She recently addressed the possibility of returning to the squared circle.

Perry's final match came on May 31, 2021, when she and Naomi locked horns with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke on RAW. She has been away from in-ring competition since her WWE exit more than two years ago.

The 38-year-old was recently a guest on the In The Kliq podcast. During the chat, Perry revealed she was open to returning to the ring if the storyline demanded it.

"Maybe I’ll have a hardcore match. Someone recently asked me, ‘Hey, so are you going to wrestle?’ I’m like, look, it’s a wrestling show. Obviously, I’m going to fight a b*tch or two if I need to.’ Again, it’s all about the story. If you push me too far, I’m going to punch you in the face." (H/T Fightful)

Since her debut, she has struggled to deal with her real-life husband and former WWE star, Miro. Perry has also been actively trying to recruit wrestlers who want to be managed by her.

Former WWE star Andrade El Idolo seemingly takes up CJ Perry's offer

Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo shocked the world when he chose to accept CJ Perry's management offer on the latest episode of AEW Collision.

Andrade said last week that he would reveal whether he would accept the offer on this week's edition of Collision. He squared off against Daniel Garcia on the show, and as he made his entrance, Perry followed him to the ring, seemingly confirming their alliance.

The partnership got off to a great start as Andrade defeated Garcia in a stellar match that saw a lot of impressive spots and moves. He won the contest by applying the Figure Eight, a move made famous by his wife, Charlotte Flair.

