"Going to go from loss to loss" – Jim Cornette feels Tony Khan is burying top AEW star to give 'spotlight' to recently signed talent

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette feels as if AEW President Tony Khan is going backwards when it comes to the popularity of one of the company's fastest rising stars.

The star in question is former FTW Champion Ricky Starks, who on the recent "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite went toe-to-toe with former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on the microphone.

However, by the end of the segment, it was All Elite Wrestling's newest signing Action Andretti who came out looking stronger than everyone else, including Starks who had only just challenged MJF for the AEW World Championship.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the "Jim Cornette Experience," Cornette expressed how much he enjoyed Starks' work, while also explaining that the segment highlighted that Chris Jericho has done the same thing in AEW for over three years.

“[Chris] Jericho was blown out verbally in this because you knew what Jericho—it’s the same thing he’s been doing for three years. ‘Oh you should join the group’ and he gets turned down and he gets mad or whatever. It was a long promo but [Ricky] Starks was on fire and it was better than normal AEW television.” [4:28-4:45]

Cornette also expressed his frustrations at the fact that it was Action Andretti who came out of the segment looking better than Starks as he was able to fend off all of the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

“Action Andretti saved Ricky Starks’ a** by routing, all by himself, a former WWE Champion, an MMA fighter and two pushed heels armed with a baseball bat. And Starks, instead of going from a world title match that he was cheated out of and lost into a program with somebody of some repute to win in the end and get back over, is going to go from loss to loss so that Action Andretti can get some spotlight.” [7:12-7:50]

It remains to be seen how Ricky Starks' rise in AEW will move forward after his loss to MFJ at Winter is Coming.

Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks were both regular members of the AEW Rampage commentary team

It seems as if the feud between Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks has been a long time coming as the two have had a lot of time to interact with each other in All Elite Wrestling.

The most regular interactions came when both men were part of the AEW Rampage commentary team alongside Excalibur and Taz. During that run, Starks was predominantly a heel, while Jericho worked as both a heel and a face, but always found time to take verbal jabs at the former FTW Champion.

Ricky Starks vs Chris Jericho is long-term storytelling. If you watched some of the pandemic Dark and Elevation, when they were together on commentary, they would occasionally trade jabs. Now, it's a full-blown segment. Maybe people were not paying too much attentionRicky Starks vs Chris Jericho is long-term storytelling. If you watched some of the pandemic Dark and Elevation, when they were together on commentary, they would occasionally trade jabs. Now, it's a full-blown segment.

Starks would also take verbal jabs at Jericho, as would Taz, given the fact that Ricky was a member of Team Taz at the time. Now that the feud has moved away from the commentary desk, who knows what the future holds for these two men.

