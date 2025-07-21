  • home icon
  Goldberg could join top faction after potential AEW move, says former WWE star

Goldberg could join top faction after potential AEW move, says former WWE star

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 21, 2025 09:04 GMT
Goldberg AEW
Goldberg (Source: WWE.com and allelitewrestling.com)

An ex-WWE Superstar stated that Bill Goldberg could become a part of a top AEW faction after his retirement match. There have been speculations regarding Bill possibly going All Elite.

Goldberg joining an AEW faction is a possibility, according to the former WWE star, Tom Pestock (fka Baron Corbin). He was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2012 until the company decided to let him go by the end of 2024. Corbin has been active on the indie wrestling scene and often shares his wrestling opinions through social media.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg wrestled his retirement match, where he lost to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Meanwhile, a fan on X (fka Twitter) recently shared an edited picture showing the former Universal Champion alongside the AEW faction, Hurt Syndicate, amid the speculations of him possibly going All Elite.

also-read-trending Trending
Interestingly, the erstwhile Baron Corbin took notice of the fan edit and reacted to it, saying it scares him because it could happen.

"Haha it popped me but also scared me bc it could happen haha," Tom wrote.
WWE legend feels AEW should sign Bill Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) recently stated that AEW should open the doors and welcome the former WCW World Champion there.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that Sting should be the one to invite Bill Goldberg to AEW.

"If I'm AEW, I'm opening up my doors to Bill Goldberg... Let's do it the right way. Let's give you the send-off that you deserve, and I'd have Sting invite him there. If Sting stood in the middle of that ring and said, 'Bill, we spent a lot of time together in Atlanta. You know what: I know how you feel by how you got treated on Saturday night. Do yourself a favor, buddy, come here for one night, and we'll give you the send-off that you deserve,'" Bully Ray said.
Only time will tell if the 58-year-old legend will ever be seen in All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Quick Links

