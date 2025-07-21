Goldberg could join top faction after potential AEW move, says former WWE star

An ex-WWE Superstar stated that Bill Goldberg could become a part of a top AEW faction after his retirement match. There have been speculations regarding Bill possibly going All Elite.Goldberg joining an AEW faction is a possibility, according to the former WWE star, Tom Pestock (fka Baron Corbin). He was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2012 until the company decided to let him go by the end of 2024. Corbin has been active on the indie wrestling scene and often shares his wrestling opinions through social media.At Saturday Night's Main Event, Goldberg wrestled his retirement match, where he lost to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. Meanwhile, a fan on X (fka Twitter) recently shared an edited picture showing the former Universal Champion alongside the AEW faction, Hurt Syndicate, amid the speculations of him possibly going All Elite.Interestingly, the erstwhile Baron Corbin took notice of the fan edit and reacted to it, saying it scares him because it could happen.&quot;Haha it popped me but also scared me bc it could happen haha,&quot; Tom wrote.WWE legend feels AEW should sign Bill GoldbergWWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (fka Bubba Ray Dudley) recently stated that AEW should open the doors and welcome the former WCW World Champion there.Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said that Sting should be the one to invite Bill Goldberg to AEW.&quot;If I'm AEW, I'm opening up my doors to Bill Goldberg... Let's do it the right way. Let's give you the send-off that you deserve, and I'd have Sting invite him there. If Sting stood in the middle of that ring and said, 'Bill, we spent a lot of time together in Atlanta. You know what: I know how you feel by how you got treated on Saturday night. Do yourself a favor, buddy, come here for one night, and we'll give you the send-off that you deserve,'&quot; Bully Ray said.Only time will tell if the 58-year-old legend will ever be seen in All Elite Wrestling.