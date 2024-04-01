“Goldust makes his unexpected return to help his brother Cody Rhodes” - WWE Universe reacts to WrestleMania XL fan theory

Recently, a fan took to social media to predict that Dustin Rhodes will return to assist Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL to 'finish his story.'

At The Showcase of The Immortals, Cody Rhodes is poised to finish his story when he faces The Tribal Chief for the second time in a row. However, with The Rock's comeback, it seems like The Bloodline has got a lot stronger and Cody may need some backup.

In the fan's theory, he suggests that Dustin would return as Goldust and come to the aid of Cody. However, Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose, would help Roman Reigns retain at WrestleMania as the duo was part of The Shield previously.

Also, the fan theorized Tony Khan would allow Moxley an one-off WWE appearance as he probably wanted revenge against The American Nightmare for leaving AEW in 2022.

It will be interesting to see if this theory turns out to be true as WWE rarely ever opens the forbidden door. The interesting part, however, was that most of the fans felt this was not possible and mostly reminded the poster that contracts existed and would be the primary reason this scenario wouldn't unfold the way he described it. One fan even ended up calling him delusional.

Disco Inferno thinks Cody Rhodes could get s**ewd WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes' chase of Roman Reigns and his titles have become deeply personal over the past few weeks. Numerous wrestlers, past and present, have come forward with their theories on why he may win or lose at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Disco Inferno claimed that Cody could not win the title at WrestleMania given he had asked for his WWE release in 2016.

"I think Cody's, or the rise he's had has been so weird because, like, you know, you've (Dave LaGreca) been a wrestling fan for however long, it seems like every time, the WWE, somebody left and then they brought him back, they always kinda try to punish him a little bit, you know. You know, this was the first time they brought [him] back and said, 'Okay, all right, you're a top babyface now and we're gonna put the machine behind you,'" he said.

Seeing how things go down at the WrestleMania Night Two's main event will be interesting.

Do you think Dustin Rhodes should return to WWE to help Cody Rhodes? Let us know by clicking the discuss button.

