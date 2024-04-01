Cody Rhodes suffering major screwjob seconds before winning the WWE title at WrestleMania is possible, suggests veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently suggested that WWE CCO Triple H could s**ew Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL as punishment.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno suggested an unexpected finish to the highly anticipated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at The Show of Shows. He claimed that Triple H could possibly interfere to s**ew the former AEW star just before he's about to win, for having left the promotion at all the first time. He talked about the company's history of carrying out such similar acts of betrayal.

"I think Cody's, or the rise he's had hasebeen so weird because, like, you know, you've (Dave LaGreca) been a wrestling fan for however long, it seems like every time, the WWE, somebody left and then they brought him back, they always kinda try to punish him a little bit, you know. You know, this was the first time they brought [him] back and said, 'Okay, all right, you're a top babyface now and we're gonna put the machine behind you,'" he said.

The veteran added that Rhodes returning to become the biggest babyface in the company was out of character for WWE and what if it was all part of an elaborate ruse to punish The American Nightmare for his past actions and that is what the real story was.

"I thought that was so out of character that this is what I was thinking the story is, that Cody talks about my story, my story, my story. What if the story is at the time, at the moment he's ready to win the title that Hunter comes in with the s**ewjob and the story was, 'We set you up because nobody leaves us and tries to come and like go... This is the punishment you got for coming back. We're gonna bring up all your hopes and we're gonna ruin it in your biggest moment,'" [8:12 - 9:07]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble match last year to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Earlier this year, Rhodes won his second consecutive Royal Rumble Match to earn himself another shot at Reigns' title. The two are set to clash in the main event of Night Two of The Showcase of the Immortals.

Will Cody Rhodes suffer another betrayal on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL?

Cody Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to fight The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a massive tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL.

Last Monday, The Final Boss brutally attacked The American Nightmare on RAW, leaving him bloodied in the parking lot. Since then, many have wondered why The Visionary did not help his WrestleMania tag team partner. Speaking on The Brand podcast, wrestling veteran Stevie Richards suggested that the company could use that angle to have Rollins betray Rhodes at the Show of Shows.

"If they're smart, that could be the out on Night One to get Cody even more sympathy. But then you got Seth the next night against Drew and now he's a major heel for turning on Cody. And then Drew is on his way to turning babyface too because people love what Drew is saying and doing. So, it's a very weird time," he said.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to return to RAW this Monday. It would be interesting to see how The American Nightmare will respond to The Brahma Bull's attack and whether he will question his partner's loyalty after seemingly being abandoned last week.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win his first world title in WWE at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.