Major WWE star surprisingly turning heel by costing Cody Rhodes huge match at WrestleMania XL is possible, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards thinks Seth Rollins could turn heel by turning on his tag team partner, Cody Rhodes, on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL.

The World Heavyweight Champion is set to team up with The American Nightmare to square off against The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a massive tag team match in the main event of Night One of this year's Show of Shows.

On a recent episode of The Brand podcast, Vince Russo claimed Rhodes must question The Visionary's loyalty tomorrow on RAW, since the World Heavyweight Champion did not come to his aid when he was attacked by The Rock in last week's episode. Stevie Richards then suggested Rollins could betray his partner on Night One of WrestleMania XL and turn heel.

"If they're smart, that could be the out on Night One to get Cody even more sympathy. But then you got Seth the next night against Drew and now he's a major heel for turning on Cody. And then Drew is on his way to turning babyface too because people love what Drew is saying and doing. So, it's a very weird time," he said. [6:19 - 6:36]

Will Cody Rhodes finish his story at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Last year, Cody Rhodes failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He will now have another shot at The Tribal Chief's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night Two of this year's Show of Shows.

While many believe The American Nightmare will finish his story on April 7, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci who was on Behind The Turnbuckle podcast recently, thinks the leader of The Bloodline is advocating holding on to his title at least until he breaks Hulk Hogan's record championship reign of 1,474 days. As of this writing Reigns' current title run is 1308 days long.

"['Do you think that is something that Roman Reigns in some way, shape, or form, is advocating for so he could call himself long-term the greatest Heavyweight Champion or WWE Champion of all time?'] I'm gonna answer that really quick, hell yeah. Because it's the ego, Coach. And by the way, he would want to go to September to be undefeated because then he would beat Bruno [Sammartino], out, the all-time champion. So, egos are large, Coach. And he makes you know that when he's cutting promos. So, hell yes, he would love to extend it," he said.

On the March 22 episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had a heated confrontation. The two will be on the show again tomorrow when The Tribal Chief and The Rock return to RAW. It would be interesting to see how The American Nightmare will react, especially after getting brutally attacked by The Final Boss last week.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will attack The Rock and Roman Reigns tomorrow on WWE RAW? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.