Good news for Tony Khan and AEW just before All In Texas

AEW All In Texas is on the horizon, and the company's president, Tony Khan, has managed to book a solid card for the pay-per-view despite WWE's counter-programming tactics. Fans also had eyes on the final episode of Dynamite ahead of the promotion's biggest annual event.

Ad

The go-home episode of Dynamite ahead of All In 2025 was packed with action and drama. Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm continued to undermine each other ahead of their clash for the AEW Women's World Championship on July 12. The mighty Hurt Syndicate was taken down by The Patriarchy. Things escalated when MJF crossed the line during his ''talky talk'' segment with Mark Briscoe. The Salt of The Earth mentioned Mark's late brother Jay, claiming that the deceased wrestler would be rolling in his grave if he could see what the 40-year-old has become. This led to a wild brawl.

Ad

Trending

Chaos broke out during the closing moments of the show, as Jon Moxley and The Death Riders attacked Hangman Page and Will Ospreay after winning an eight-man tag team match that also involved The Young Bucks and The Opps. The heels were interrupted by Swerve Strickland, who appeared on the big screen in a backhoe loader and crushed The Young Bucks' limousine to teach the EVPs a lesson.

According to Wrestlenomics, the company's flagship show drew a total viewership of 637,000 and was rated 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic.

Ad

This number is significantly higher than the previous week's AEW Dynamite 300 edition, which garnered 584,000 viewers with the same demographics as this week.

Expand Tweet

Fans cannot wait for All In Texas, as Tony Khan has built a fantastic card for the company's showpiece event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE