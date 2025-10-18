  • home icon
Good news for Tony Khan and AEW just before WrestleDream 2025

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 18, 2025 15:27 GMT
Tony Khan
Tony Khan [Image via AEW's YouTube & allelitewrestling.com]

Tony Khan is set to host WrestleDream pay-per-view tonight in St. Louis. He and his team have presented a stacked card for the show, and fans have significant excitement for it. To boost the confidence of the AEW President ahead of the show, he has received some good news about this week's episode of Dynamite.

This week's edition of Dynamite saw a significant rise in its viewership. This news comes after recent reports that suggested that AEW has been struggling with ratings as of late. The October 15, 2025, episode of Dynamite was a 3-hour special show on TBS. It featured several high-stakes matches and was headlined by a stern confrontation between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

According to Dave Meltzer, Dynamite averaged at an incredible 534,000 viewers in the first two-hour block. It is a major rise from last week's episode of the show, which averaged at 321,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Tony Khan branded the third hour of the show as Collision, which witnessed 400,000 viewers.

Besides, AEW also saw a significant rise in viewership for last week's episode of Collision. Well, it can be said that the Jacksonville-based promotion is seemingly on the right track ahead of its WrestleDream show.

Tony Khan has built a stacked card for AEW WrestleDream

Tony Khan has been doing an amazing job in booking All Elite Wrestling as of late. AEW WrestleDream is set to take place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The show will have 13 matches, with four of them taking place at the Tailgate Brawl. It will be headlined by a blockbuster AEW World Title match between Hangman Page and Samoa Joe.

Moreover, Darby Allin will also face Jon Moxley in an 'I Quit' match. Kris Statlander will put her AEW Women's World Title on the line against Toni Storm. Additionally, the AEW TNT Title will also be defended, where the champion Kyle Fletcher will go one-on-one with Mark Briscoe.

On top of that, Mercedes Mone will issue an open challenge for her AEW TBS Title against any champion in the world. Well, all of this, with much more action, is planned for this year's edition of WrestleDream.

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

