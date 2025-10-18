Good news for Tony Khan and AEW just before WrestleDream 2025

Tony Khan is set to host WrestleDream pay-per-view tonight in St. Louis. He and his team have presented a stacked card for the show, and fans have significant excitement for it. To boost the confidence of the AEW President ahead of the show, he has received some good news about this week's episode of Dynamite.This week's edition of Dynamite saw a significant rise in its viewership. This news comes after recent reports that suggested that AEW has been struggling with ratings as of late. The October 15, 2025, episode of Dynamite was a 3-hour special show on TBS. It featured several high-stakes matches and was headlined by a stern confrontation between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.According to Dave Meltzer, Dynamite averaged at an incredible 534,000 viewers in the first two-hour block. It is a major rise from last week's episode of the show, which averaged at 321,000 viewers. Meanwhile, Tony Khan branded the third hour of the show as Collision, which witnessed 400,000 viewers.Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWONLINKDynamite did 534K/0.11 and Collision did 400K/0.11. Considering the new way of tabulating ratings, those are good numbers, especially for the third hour.Besides, AEW also saw a significant rise in viewership for last week's episode of Collision. Well, it can be said that the Jacksonville-based promotion is seemingly on the right track ahead of its WrestleDream show.Tony Khan has built a stacked card for AEW WrestleDreamTony Khan has been doing an amazing job in booking All Elite Wrestling as of late. AEW WrestleDream is set to take place at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. The show will have 13 matches, with four of them taking place at the Tailgate Brawl. It will be headlined by a blockbuster AEW World Title match between Hangman Page and Samoa Joe.Moreover, Darby Allin will also face Jon Moxley in an 'I Quit' match. Kris Statlander will put her AEW Women's World Title on the line against Toni Storm. Additionally, the AEW TNT Title will also be defended, where the champion Kyle Fletcher will go one-on-one with Mark Briscoe.On top of that, Mercedes Mone will issue an open challenge for her AEW TBS Title against any champion in the world. Well, all of this, with much more action, is planned for this year's edition of WrestleDream.