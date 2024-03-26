Good news for Tony Khan: upcoming AEW show close to being sold out

AEW has suffered a months-long ticket slump from the latter half of 2023 into the early months of 2024, but the company's fortunes seem to be shifting lately. Its upcoming pay-per-view is now looking like it might be a sellout.

All Elite Wrestling's last tour featured stops in several mid-sized cities throughout the South and ultimately produced middling attendance, with numbers usually in the 2,500-4,000 range. Off the back of a massively successful AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, however, the company has bounced back, boasting big ticket sales for its recent Dynamite: Big Business and Toronto shows.

The company's next pay-per-view is AEW Dynasty, which takes place on April 21 in St. Louis, MO. According to WrestleTix, the event has already sold 5,321 tickets for its current setup of 6,104 seats.

The Chaifetz Arena, a 10k-seat venue, is predicted to house between 7,000 and 8,000 fans for a packed wrestling show. With almost a month left before the pay-per-view, the sales are looking quite good for the Jacksonville-based promotion, and fans could see a sold-out event on April 21.

AEW Dynasty will likely see the "Big 3" in action

Tony Khan has been on a signing spree throughout the early months of 2024. The All Elite chief has stacked his roster with some huge names, including the so-called "Big 3" in Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone.

Mone made her debut at AEW Dynamite: Big Business on March 13. She's yet to compete in the ring since signing, but she recently sent out a tweet asking fans who her first opponent should be.

Meanwhile, Kazuchika Okada recently defeated Eddie Kingston to become the second holder of the Continental Championship. It seems likely The Rainmaker will defend the title at Dynasty.

Lastly, the stage is already set for Will Ospreay, who is set to face Bryan Danielson in a first-time-ever dream match at the pay-per-view on April 21. As of this writing, their bout is the only one confirmed for the card.

