"Good p*tty humor will never not get me" - Former AEW star reacts to LA Knight's segment on SmackDown

Former AEW star seems to be a fan of WWE Superstar LA Knight, like many others, as he reacted to his funny promo, also referencing a movie. The star in question is Bobby Fish.

LA Knight is arguably the biggest wrestling sensation in WWE right now. He is incredibly over with fans as he gets the loudest pop every time his music hits and he walks down the ramp.

Along with the fans, the wrestling world is also high on the amazing charisma and screen presence of the former Million Dollar Champion, as he often receives praise from veterans.

After this week's episode of SmackDown, Knight dismantled his current rival, The Miz, in a backstage interview. He cracked a hilarious adult joke saying, "You've got the s*x appeal of a clogged toilet."

Former AEW star Bobby Fish seems to be a fan of Knight's humor as he reacted to the backstage promo on Twitter.

"Good p*tty humor will never not get me. Well done, sir! @RealLAKnight I feel this analogy could have come from the mouth of Chevy Chase in “Fletch.”

AEW World Champion MJF is also a fan of LA Knight

MJF also seems to be a fan of The Megastar. On an episode of the Busted Open podcast, The Salt of the Earth revealed he enjoys watching Knight and his former mentor, Cody Rhodes, every week.

I'm watching LA Knight and Cody Rhodes every week, and I'm having a blast just like I know everybody else is having a blast. Just like I know that there are fans out there watching 'Better than You Bay Bay' having a blast every single week."

LA Knight is scheduled for a match against The Miz at the Payback 2023 next week. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for The Megastar.

Do you think Knight will defeat the Awesome One at Payback 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.