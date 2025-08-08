“Good riddance,” “Finally”- Fans react to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion announcing retirement

A former AEW and WWE Superstar recently announced his retirement from wrestling, and fans on the internet have reacted to the same. The star is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion as well.
Former WWE World Champion Jake Hager (fka Jack Swagger) recently announced his retirement. After his decade-long run in the Stamford-based promotion from 2007 to 2017, Hager signed with AEW during its first year in 2019. However, Hager's contract with All Elite Wrestling came up last year, leading to his departure.
Meanwhile, Jake Hager suddenly announced his retirement from wrestling on Rulebreakers with Saraya. Jake also revealed that he is now focused on his trucking company:
“I’m getting out of wrestling. I pretty much—I could say I’m retired from it. I started a trucking company and so… running routes through Tampa and Florida. I’m not driving—got people driving. But yeah, I’m excited. Something to stick my teeth into. Hard work always pays off.”
Following Hager's retirement announcement, fans on X/Twitter had mixed reactions. While many fans wished Jake well on his retirement, some fans called him out on his recent political opinions. Here is how the fans reacted:
Jake Hager on the idea of a potential return to WWE
The erstwhile Jack Swagger had a decent run in WWE. He won the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 26, which led to his World Heavyweight Title win in 2010. He also popularized his "We the People" gimmick in 2013 alongside Zeb Colter (aka Dutch Mantell) as his manager.
However, Jake Hager refused the idea of a possible return to the Stamford-based promotion while speaking with Saraya on the Rulebreakers podcast, as he has retired.
“No. No. I’m really like stuck in that I’m retiring," Hager said.
Hereafter, only time will tell if fans will ever see Jake Hager back in a wrestling ring.
