"Good riddance" - Major AEW star gets honest about William Regal's rumored WWE return

William Regal is rumored to be leaving AEW soon and is on his way back to WWE, according to several reports. By sending Regal a farewell message on Twitter, a former AEW World Champion appeared to confirm the news.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, William Regal made an appearance in a pre-recorded promo and sent a message to his stablemates, saying, "I'm Blackpool Combat Club till the day I die." It appeared as though the multi-time Intercontinental Champion bid the promotion his last farewell.

Tony Khan also confirmed during the ROH: Final Battle media call that Regal will rejoin the Triple H-led promotion as his contract expires at the end of this month.

William Regal left a message for the Blackpool Combat Club after leaving the company. In response to the tweet, Chris Jericho has now bid farewell to the wrestling legend.

"Good riddance Regal. The #JerichoAppreciationSociety wins again. Glad you didn’t die in @aew…." Jericho said

William Regal is rumored to be joining WWE again soon, though there hasn't been any official confirmation from the company just yet.

Another AEW star bids farewell to Regal ahead of his WWE homecoming

At the upcoming Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite, Ricky Starks will wrestle MJF for the AEW World Championship. William Regal received a farewell message from Starks as well, who this week won the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal by eliminating Ethan Page in the final moments of the match.

"Great seeing you again Mr. Regal. See you down the line," Starks tweeted.

Regal will remain on the AEW roster through the end of the year, although reports have stated that his conditional release from Tony Khan's promotion will prevent him from appearing in an on-screen capacity with WWE throughout 2023. We'll just have to wait and see when he appears on WWE television.

