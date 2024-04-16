"Good signing" - AEW star on WWE bringing in a real-life Bloodline member

WWE and AEW made headlines during WrestleMania XL week, but it seems the biggest newsmakers were The Bloodline. Now a top AEW star and Hall of Famer is offering his expert take on a real-life Bloodline member joining the company. The star in question is Jim Ross.

The Bloodline had a week of highs and lows in Philadelphia. From Hall of Fame and WrestleMania moments, to new signings, and rumored plans, WWE's biggest week of the year was dominated by the faction that features The Rock, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and now Tama Tonga. Jimmy Uso was a member until Sikoa and the debuting Tonga booted him from the group on SmackDown.

It was reported during WrestleMania week that Jacob Fatu had signed with WWE. While still not confirmed by the company, the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion was telling people he's signed a deal with the globe juggernaut, and this is why he was forced to pull out of a GCW show. While discussing The Bloodline on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross discussed the rumored signing of the 31-year-old cousin to Reigns, Sikoa, and The Usos, who was trained by Uncle Rikishi.

"Good signing. Not surprising after WrestleMania, I'm sure they'll have more signings. Tony Khan's doing a great job at signing new talent, quality talent. It's just that time of year... rosters move, they change, they're amended, hence the WWE Draft, hence more signings, new marriages, and so forth. So, that's not surprising to me... that's just kind of the tradition in the pro wrestling business after WrestleMania you adjust your roster, and I thought it was good that they booked some of those NXT kids," Jim Ross said. [From 03:53 to 04:37]

Sources have reported confirmation of Fatu joining WWE, but there is no official word on the signing. It was also reported that he was backstage at WrestleMania.

AEW star suggests Bloodline storyline while Roman Reigns is out

Roman Reigns dropped the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL. The end of The Tribal Chief's historic title reign has led to heavy speculation about his future.

Reigns has not been on WWE TV since WrestleMania, but he did break his silence with a bold warning for the future. However, many believe that The Head of The Table is set to take a long vacation.

AEW's Mark Henry discussed The Bloodline leader on Busted Open Radio and said he deserves six months off. The WWE Hall of Famer also said the faction needs to build itself up while Roman is gone.

"Roman, he deserves a six-month break, and they need to go through the next six-month story arc of The Bloodline building itself like the nWo did. They brought in so many members and everybody didn't stick, and when somebody didn't stick, what happened? ... [They got beat out]," Mark Henry said. [From 14:19 to 14:53]

Reigns is currently advertised for the August 2 SmackDown from Cleveland, Ohio. This is the night before SummerSlam, which is being held in the same city at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Poll : How should WWE present The Bloodline moving forward? Heels! Babyfaces! 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback