Potential spoiler on real life Bloodline member joining WWE - Reports

WWE has been dominated by The Bloodline for more than one thousand days. Now word from WrestleMania Week is that The Anoa'i Family may be sending another Samoan warrior to do battle.

WrestleMania XL kicked off in a major way for The Bloodline as Paul Heyman and Lia Maivia were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Then on Night One, The Rock and Roman Reigns teamed for the first time to defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes later tonight, and fans are buzzing over a potential major spoiler for the match.

Jacob Fatu has been wrestling since 2012 after being trained by Rikishi. The 31-year-old former MLW World Champion has been among the real-life Bloodline members rumored to have interest from WWE in recent years. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes how multiple sources confirm that Fatu has been telling people he is now signed with the company.

Fatu, the son of The Tonga Kid, has told people that he is under WWE contract as of this past Wednesday. This is why his GCW booking was nixed on Saturday in Philadelphia. World Wrestling Entertainment sources would not confirm the news, but Fatu's status was a hot topic of discussion backstage at GCW last night.

Jacob is the cousin of The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Roman Reigns. He finished up with MLW in February and was recently teaming with Umaga's son.

CM Punk comments on Roman Reigns' WWE future

Fans are speculating on the future of Roman Reigns as he prepares to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes later tonight.

The Tribal Chief fueled rumors about his post-WrestleMania XL future earlier this week. CM Punk then commented on a World Wrestling Entertainment without Reigns while appearing on the WrestleMania pre-show:

"Yeah, and look at the emotional week he's already had, inducting Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame, [and] saying something that stuck in the back of my mind: 'The day you don't see me with The Wise Man is the day you no longer see The Tribal Chief.' You don't say that unless that's something you've been thinking about, and you don't say it out loud unless it's... you want to give the chance to manifest that," CM Punk said.

Punk went on to make more cryptic comments about The Bloodline while also offering some praise to the faction.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Should WWE bring on new members of The Bloodline? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion