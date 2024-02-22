Canceled plans for Anoa'i family member involvement in major Bloodline storyline

A member of the Anoa'i family who happens to be a former WWE star recently revealed scrapped plans for his involvement in a major Bloodline storyline.

The name in question is Llyod Anoa'i, known for his time in WWE during the mid-1990s. He went by the in-ring names "Tahitian Savage," "Fred Williams," and "Lloyd Lanui."

During the RAW is XXX episode on January 23, 2023, Sami Zayn was summoned as his loyalty to the Roman Reigns-led faction was in question. World Wrestling Entertainment had plans to feature Lance Anoa'i, the Wild Samaon (Afa and Sika), Jacob Fatu, and even Llyod Anoa'i for the segment.

The 53-year-old star recently had a chat with Steve Falls of WrestlingNewsCo, where he opened up about being invited for The Tribal Court segment by the Stamford-based company.

Llyod Anoa'i disclosed that WWE had to pull the plug on the plans featuring multiple Samoan family members taking part in the 'The Trial of Sami Zayn' because one of them was under the weather.

"I was supposed to be there, they (WWE) had us all coming in and then one of us got sick so they wanted everybody there so if they couldn't get everybody there, they changed the plans on it." [Frpm 09:00 to 09:11]

Check out the full video below:

However, WON previously reported that Afa and Sika were unavailable to show up for The Bloodline segment, whereas Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa'i were not allowed to appear on WWE TV due to legal issues, and hence the company dropped the whole idea.

Anoa'i family member seemingly hints at joining The Bloodline in WWE

A Samoan star outside of the WWE is open to the idea of joining Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman in their journey.

Zilla Fatu, a real-life Bloodline member, competes in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (ROW) promotion. Recently, Hall of Famer Rikishi shared a photo of himself alongside Jacob, Jey Uso, and Zilla.

The up-and-coming star reacted to the WWE legend's photo with several Blood Drop emojis, which have been associated with Roman Reigns' stable for over three years. The Samoan star seemingly hinted at joining forces with Bloodline upon his potential debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out Zilla Fatu's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if multiple Samoan dynasty members make their cameo on WWE TV following The Rock and Reigns' storyline ahead of WrestleMania 40.

