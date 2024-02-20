Anoa'i family member seemingly hints at joining The Bloodline in WWE

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, has been among WWE's most dominant factions for years. Despite some internal issues, the group has stayed on top of the SmackDown roster. After Jey Uso's exit, Reigns may need a new member in his faction, and Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, is seemingly open to the idea.

Umaga unfortunately passed away shortly after leaving WWE in 2009, but his legacy continues to live on through his son. Zilla Fatu has made a name for himself while wrestling for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. Many expect him to join his cousins in The Bloodline at some point.

On Twitter, Rikishi shared a picture of himself, Jey Uso, Zilla, and Jacob Fatu. The up-and-coming star reposted the tweet along with several Blood Drop emojis, seemingly hinting at joining the Roman Reigns-led stable. For those unaware, the abovementioned emoji has been associated with The Bloodline for years. The Samoan group's members often use it in their social media posts.

You can view Zilla's tweet below:

The Bloodline interferes to cost Cody Rhodes a potential victory on RAW

This week's Monday night RAW was the final edition of the show before the company tours Perth, Australia, for the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The show opened with an action-packed match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. Rhodes was seemingly set to secure a major win before Jimmy Uso caused a distraction that allowed Solo Sikoa to land a Samoan Spike on The American Nightmare. The Scottish Warrior capitalized on the opening and defeated the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

The Rock has promised to ensure Rhodes doesn't finish his story at WrestleMania 40. Hence, it wasn't surprising to see The Bloodline make its way to the red brand to halt The American Nightmare's momentum. The RAW Superstar is set to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect alongside Seth Rollins on Saturday.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.