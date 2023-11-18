Legal issues forced to cancel real-life Bloodline member's WWE appearance - Reports

The latest reports suggest that WWE had to pull the plug on Roman Reigns' cousin and a real-life Bloodline relative due to legal complications.

Jey Uso was on a mission to dethrone Reigns as the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Ahead of their title match, an official contract signing took place between the two men in a Tribal Court segment on the July 7 episode of SmackDown.

The former WWE star Lance Anoa'i, during an interview, shed light on the Stamford-based promotion's plans to feature multiple members of the Samoan family, including Jacob Fatu and the Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) for the Tribal Court segment.

In Anoaʻi's case, his existing contractual obligations with MLW prevented him from making a guest appearance on Friday Night SmackDown. A source within WWE, before the situation, has disputed the narrative surrounding a real-life Bloodline member's potential appearance.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company never actively promoted the 31-year-old star's involvement in the segment. Instead, the Stamford-based promotion focused solely on Afa and Sika's participation, and the decision to exclude Jacob Fatu stemmed from his legal issues.

Former Bloodline faction member stunned by unexpected fan support at recent WWE event

The former member of Roman Reigns' faction, Jey Uso, is currently on the WWE RAW roster on a singles run without his family.

The former tag team champion, accustomed to sharing the spotlight with his twin brother Jimmy Uso, recently embarked on a solo endeavor with a special WWE meet-and-greet signing event.

Despite initial apprehensions about the turnout, Uso was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from wrestling fans.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans to add more members of the Anoa'i family to the storyline, including Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jey, and Jimmy.

