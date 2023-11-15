Roman Reigns' relative concerns over unexpected turnout at recent WWE event

The former member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction opened up about his reservations over a surprising turnout at a recent WWE event.

Currently, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and The Tribal Chief are the members of The Bloodline stable. However, Jimmy's twin brother, Jey Uso, exited the group and has been on a singles run without his family members.

After Jey Uso came to Monday Night RAW after Payback 2023, his booking has been strong, and the babyface has been receiving massive pop from the crowd.

The former Bloodline member recently was part of a special WWE meet-and-greet signing event. Since Jey Uso had spent most of his career alongside Jimmy, this was his first-ever solo signing event. Main Event Jey revealed that he was nervous no one would show up.

However, Roman Reigns' cousin was surprised to witness that a significant amount of wrestling fans attended Jey Uso's meet-and-greet event.

Check out Jey's Instagram post below:

"To everyone who came to see me- My first signing ALONE- I was nervous no one would be there!! But u guys SHOWED UP FOR ME!!!! I’m humbled and thankful for everyone’s support and love!! Literally was speechless!! I love u guys!! I mean dat. YEET," Uso wrote.

Roman Reigns defended his WWE title against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023

The bad blood between Reigns and Jey Uso kicked off when the latter star was overwhelmed with the heelish tactics and manipulation of The Bloodline's leader.

Main Event Jey issued a massive challenge to The Head of the Table for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023. Before heading to Detroit, the two men on an episode of SmackDown shared mutual respect as Reigns put his title on the line against Jey Uso in a Tribal Combat match.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion pushed The Tribal Chief to his limits as closing moments saw Jimmy Uso costing his twin brother the title.

As of now, Roman Reigns is on a break since Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, Jey Uso is set for a Survivor Series WarGames match, teaming up with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day.

It remains to be seen if and when Uso and The Tribal Chief cross paths again in WWE.

