Roman Reigns retiring after losing the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 will not happen, says veteran

Roman Reigns is set to face Cody Rhodes not once but twice at WrestleMania 40. He will first team up with The Rock to lock horns with Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. The bout's outcome will determine whether Reigns vs. Rhodes on Night Two will be contested under Bloodline Rules. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer has now shared his thoughts on The Tribal Chief's potential future after 'Mania.

Cody Rhodes faced Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year at WrestleMania 39 but failed to win it. There is a belief that he will finally 'finish his story' by dethroning his long-time rival this year. However, what will happen to The Tribal Chief if he drops the gold to The American Nightmare?

Roman Reigns recently said he would retire from pro wrestling if he didn't hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer speculated that the only reason Reigns said that was to build more intrigue for his upcoming title match against Rhodes. He added that even if Rhodes dethroned The Tribal Chief, the latter wouldn't be retiring.

''While there would be a giant fan revolt if Rhodes doesn’t win, the reality is that business would remain through the roof either way. They don’t have to do anything. Reigns saying that he would retire if he doesn’t retain is meant to put the result in more doubt,'' said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns reveals when he will end The Tribal Chief character

On Friday, Roman Reigns inducted Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Heyman currently portrays The Wiseman of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on television.

When Reigns introduced The Tribal Chief gimmick on WWE TV in 2020, he had Heyman by his side. At the Hall of Fame ceremony, The Bloodline leader said once Heyman left his side, the iconic gimmick would be put to rest.

"The moment I'm not with The Wiseman is the moment you won't see The Tribal Chief anymore," Reigns said.

Roman Reigns arguably struggled to thrive in WWE as The Big Dog for many years. However, when he returned to the company in 2020 with his new persona, he immediately captured fans' attention. He has acknowledged on many occasions that the character wouldn't have been possible without Heyman by his side.

