Roman Reigns confirms he will end the Tribal Chief character if one major thing happens

Roman Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief is already among the greatest of all time in WWE history. The character has an unmatchable aura, but the star revealed that if one major thing happens, he will be done with the Tribal Chief character.

Roman Reigns inducted Paul Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame. By now, you are likely aware that their history goes back decades to when Reigns was just a child. Paul Heyman is directly responsible for The Tribal Chief character coming to fruition, and Reigns has made no secret of it.

During his speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony, Roman Reigns said that the day The Wiseman Paul Heyman isn't around anymore, neither will The Tribal Chief be.

""The moment I'm not with the Wiseman, is the moment you won't see the Tribal Chief anymore," he said.

It's not surprising that Reigns feels this way. He even admitted in a past interview that he was ready to leave WWE if he didn't get the character change he asked for.

He and Paul Heyman sat together and concocted the plan for The Bloodline story. In many ways, they are responsible for the entire storyline's success.

Heyman took up quite a bit of time in his Hall of Fame speech, which might be one of the best ever.

