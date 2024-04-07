CM Punk comments on Roman Reigns' potential WWE departure

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion going into WrestleMania XL. The Head of the Table of The Bloodline has two major obstacles in the way of his future, and now CM Punk has weighed in on Reigns possibly leaving the company.

While The Bloodline has dominated the Road to WrestleMania 40, The Tribal Chief's WWE future is currently being speculated. Reigns will team up with The Rock to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins later tonight, and then on Night Two of The Show of Shows, he will put his historic title reign on the line against The American Nightmare.

Punk appeared on the WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff pre-show to preview the two-night event. After a video package on The Bloodline's war with Rhodes and Rollins, Jackie Redmond asked the injured RAW star if the stakes are as high for Reigns as they are for Rhodes, with his future depending on finishing his story.

The Chicago native referenced a curious line from Reigns' Hall of Fame speech for Paul Heyman, which some saw as a teaser for the future or just a hint that the Tribal Chief gimmick will come to an end. Punk also answered Jackie's question in the affirmative.

"Yeah, and look at the emotional week he's already had, inducting Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame, [and] saying something that stuck in the back of my mind: 'The day you don't see me with The Wiseman is the day you no longer see The Tribal Chief.' You don't say that unless that's something you've been thinking about, and you don't say it out-loud unless it's... you want to give the chance of manifesting that. I don't know what's going on with The Bloodline, but the one thing they do do is, they keep things behind closed doors. It's high stakes for everybody... high stakes for Rock, high stakes for Roman, high stakes for Seth, high stakes for Cody, and we get to watch it all unfold. We're lucky," said CM Punk. [From 1:54:57 to 1:55:37]

Punk will be at ringside for guest commentary during Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match will take place during Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

Stephanie McMahon attends WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Stephanie McMahon attended the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 induction ceremony on Friday night. This was her first appearance since leaving the company amid Vince McMahon's scandals in early 2023.

The former WWE Chairwoman sat in the front row with her husband Triple H, Bianca Belair, and others. She paid tribute to Hall of Fame headliner Paul Heyman by wearing one of his signature ECW hats.

The Billion Dollar Princess was a trending topic during the ceremony for various reasons, including a viral line from the recently inducted Hall of Famer, about how she married the wrong Paul.

