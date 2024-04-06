Paul Heyman rejected massive WWE star's request to manage him; laughed at him

Paul Heyman once rejected a top WWE Superstar's request to manage him.

Roman Reigns inducted Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 last night. The Tribal Chief delivered a heartfelt speech before welcoming the Wiseman to the stage.

During his speech, Roman Reigns revealed that he once told Paul Heyman that he would be unstoppable if the two were together. Heyman chuckled, laughed at Reigns, and politely rejected the offer. Heyman then told The Tribal Chief that he did not need him or anyone else. The only thing that he needed was to do it himself so that he could believe in himself. Here's Reigns' full speech at the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony:

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for The Tribal Chief and the Wiseman.

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns later formed an alliance

Paul Heyman later ended up aligning with Roman Reigns and the rest is history. On an episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam 2020, Heyman was spotted with Reigns, and the wrestling world was taken by storm. The alliance was an important moment in The Tribal Chief's illustrious career as the Wiseman was going to help him solidify himself as a heel.

The duo, along with the rest of The Bloodline, have been running roughshod on their rivals for the past four years at this point. Reigns owes a lot of his success as an on-screen villain to Paul Heyman. The Wiseman has done an insanely good job as The Bloodline's mouthpiece from the very beginning. With WrestleMania XL mere hours away, fans are excited to see what role Heyman will play at The Show of Shows.

As for Roman Reigns, The Tribal Chief is all set to pull off double duty at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. These might be the two biggest matches of Roman's career and could decide his fate as a WWE Superstar. Reigns recently hinted in his documentary that he would not want to be in the Stamford-based promotion if he was not the top guy.

