Who coined the term "Finish the Story?" Cody Rhodes reveals

Cody Rhodes has been on a quest to finish his story for the last two years as he has been looking to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. However, the term "finish the story" has taken on a life of its own with time and transcended the realm of storytelling.

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, The American Nightmare shed light on who coined the term. Recalling its origin, he said that the term was first used by WWE commentator Michael Cole at Royal Rumble 2023 following Rhodes' victory in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The 38-year-old added that when he pointed at the WrestleMania 39 logo after winning his match with the pyros against the backdrop, it was then that an enthusiastic Cole used the phrase "finish the story" to accentuate his huge Royal Rumble victory at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

"I'm gonna give the credit to my main man at the desk, The Voice of WWE, Michael Cole. So it was written in my weight belt at the Royal Rumble in San Antonio. It might have been said in an interview like this but I don't think it was ever said in a programming since from WWE. Michael said it after I won that Royal Rumble, when I pointed at the sign, they blew a bunch of pyro," Cody Rhodes said.

Cody Rhodes says WrestleMania 40 is dedicated to the fans

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Cody Rhodes talked about the significance of the fans in shaping up this WrestleMania. He stated that the fans believed in him so much and it was the only reason why he headlining the main event of The Showcase of The Immortals this Sunday.

The American Nightmare asserted that fans vociferously clamored for him to get a shot at finishing his story at the expense of The Rock. Therefore, Rhodes believed that this WrestleMania was not only dedicated to his father but also to the fans who made it possible for him.

"Even if didn't believe, these fans believed so much that they turned away The Rock of all people for me to get a shot at finishing the story. So this whole WrestleMania, you know 'he [Cody Rhodes] dedicates it to Dusty, dedicates it to his daughter Liberty,' all those things, yeah, its also dedicated to the fans. Its fan-created WrestleMania, truly is. Thats not always been the case," Cody Rhodes said.

The American Nightmare hailed the WWE Universe and asserted that it is truly a fan-made WrestleMania, as their involvement and support were of paramount significance.

