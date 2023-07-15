Umaga's son or Rikishi's youngest son: Who is more likely to join Roman Reigns' Bloodline?

Roman Reigns, along with The Usos and Solo Sikoa, have been carrying the legacy of their Samoan wrestling family forward. Prior to them, some of the other names from the famous Anoa'i family, such as Rikishi, Umaga, Afa, and Sika, among others, have contributed heavily to building the legacy and putting the legendary wrestling family at the forefront of the wrestling industry.

While Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are actively working with WWE, two younger members of the family have entered the pro-wrestling industry, Umaga's son Zilla Fatu and Rikishi's youngest son Thamiko Fatu.

With The Tribal Chief's union with The Usos falling apart rapidly, he may require a new member from the Anoa'i family to join The Bloodline. There's a higher chance of Zilla Fatu joining The Bloodline than Thamiko Fatu. It's unlikely that WWE will continue to expand the story by adding more of Rikishi's sons to The Bloodline. As of now, three of his sons have already worked in the faction.

Reality of Wrestling @TheOfficialROW SPONSORED TALENT



Reality of Wrestling would like to thank Xzavier Anderson for sponsoring



Zilla was our most requested athlete we've had for a sponsorship and chose (4) lucky sponsors for him this month.

Furthermore, Rikishi is mostly managing Thamiko Fatu's bookings, which could become an obstacle in WWE booking Thamiko for The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns is reportedly heading into a huge singles match against Jey Uso

Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns for the first time in 1294 days at Money in the Bank 2023 during the Bloodline Civil War bout. Following that, The Usos served Reigns a notice for the Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown.

During the July 7, 2023 edition of the blue brand, Sikoa and Reigns laid waste to Jimmy Uso, and he left the arena in an ambulance. Later during the show, Jey Uso returned to the arena and took out The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer.

He announced himself as the judge, jury, and executioner of The Tribal Chief and challenged him to a singles match. As of now, reports suggest that the match will be booked for SummerSlam 2023 to end The Usos' story with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns.