Jey Uso reveals if The Bloodline could reunite after Roman Reigns' major actions

Jey Uso took to social media to reveal if The Bloodline could potentially get back on the same page once again.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns appeared on The Tribal Court. He pulled off a major swerve, as he ended up low-blowing Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa put Jimmy out of the equation.

Taking to Instagram, WWE questioned if The Bloodline could return to its old self once again.

"There’s no coming back from this for #TheBloodline, is there?" read the WWE post.

In response to this, Jey took to his Instagram story to simply respond with a "No".

Check out a screengrab of Jey's Instagram story:

Dutch Mantell recently gave his take on Jey Uso attacking Solo Sikoa

During the closing moments of last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso set his sights on The Bloodline and took the fight to his family members.

The former tag team champion single-handedly attacked Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa with a steel chair. While The Tribal Chief managed to escape, Jey got the better of The Enforcer.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell praised Jey for the intensity of the attack. The wrestling veteran claimed that he thoroughly enjoyed the beatdown. He said:

"He whipped that a**. I'm watching it, and I'm like, 'Damn.' It looked good, and you could hear it. He beat him up pretty good, I enjoyed that."

Jey has challenged Reigns to a title match that is yet to be confirmed but is expected to take place at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. The two men have previously crossed paths twice, hence, this will be the trilogy.

The Head of the Table hasn't defended his championships since beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

