Will Rikishi bring his fourth son to confront Roman Reigns amid Bloodline tensions?

Roman Reigns' The Bloodline has dominated the WWE landscape with assistance from Hall of Famer Rikishi's three sons. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa were influential in many notable victories for The Tribal Chief. However, the current situation is dire as The Usos have lost favor in the Island of Relevancy. Fans are thus backing another of their brothers to join the supposed civil war against their mighty cousin, Reigns.

Jeremiah Peniata Fatu is the fourth son of Rikishi. He got introduced to the world of professional wrestling this year by his father under the ring name Thamiko, which translates to 'funerary' in Greek. Currently open to bookings, the indie wrestler hailing from the legendary Anoa'i family has a lot of weight on his shoulders to make a name for himself in the business.

Thamiko Fatu has yet to prove himself in the independent scenes. The 36-year-old is still in the training phase, as he recently started his career in April 2023. As such, the nicknamed 'Toko Uso' won't be able to join The Bloodline storyline anytime soon. He primarily needs to gain experience, maybe join Jacob Fatu in dominating Major League Wrestling, before making a debut in WWE.

A few weeks ago, Jeremiah Fatu posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram to promote his merchandise. His 'TF' t-shirt has been sold out, while there are also some family-related bestsellers on Rikishi's official website.

Rikishi has been teasing a confrontation with Roman Reigns to sort out The Bloodline issues

While Thamiko has a long way to go before debuting in WWE, the patriarch of the Fatu family, Rikishi's social media has hinted at a potential WWE return. The Hall of Famer expressed disbelief during the situation at Night of Champions, and tensions rose when his son, Solo Sikoa, hit Jimmy Uso with a Samoan Spike on the orders of Roman Reigns.

Jimmy has been officially ousted from the crumbling Bloodline. It is now up to Jey Uso to pick a side, which is yet to be revealed on SmackDown. As per the latest Twitter post, Rikishi is apparently plotting something along with The Usos.

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI It’s our turn … It’s our turn …

A day earlier, the WWE Hall of Famer posted a cryptic advice:-

RIKISHI @TheREALRIKISHI Figure it out .. Figure it out ..

Roman Reigns hasn't reacted to the rumors of the Samoan legend's return, unlike his potential WrestleMania match with The Rock. Does this mean WWE is not trying to spoil a surprise? We will find out soon.

