Rikishi officially introduces new Bloodline member 

The Bloodline has dominated WWE for over three years, and that could continue for the next few generations. Rikishi's three sons, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, currently make up The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns, but it appears a new member could be ready to be recruited.

Rikishi recently took to Instagram, where he revealed Thamiko T. Fatu was now accepting bookings, leading to many fans noting that he could be the fourth Uso recruited by WWE.

"Another one. Get ready #thamikotuuhetokafatu #TokoUso THAMIKO T. FATU #FatuLegacy for bookings contact link in bio .. 🇹🇴🇼🇸 Follow @thamikot.fatu 🩸☝🏾," Rikishi wrote in the caption.

Fatu is the son of Rikishi and the brother of Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey. They also have another sibling called Jeremiah, who has remained away from the spotlight and the family business.

Rikishi also has a daughter, but Roman Reigns is yet to add a female to the group, despite there being several options currently employed by WWE.

The Bloodline could have more than one recruit in the near future

Fatu isn't the only member of the Anoa'i family looking to follow his blood since it was recently revealed that Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu, hopes to one day join his Bloodline in WWE.

Fatu is the cousin of Roman Reigns and The Usos since Umaga was the brother of Rikishi and the nephew of Reigns' father, Sika. The youngster was recently released from prison and is looking to turn his life around with the help of professional wrestling.

Zilla joined Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling training school last year and is hoping to follow in the footsteps of many of his famous family members. Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez was trained by Booker T and has been able to step up her game in WWE.

Do you think WWE will want to add more members to Roman Reigns' stable on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes