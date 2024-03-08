“Goodbye,” says AEW star after Tony Khan’s important announcement

A top star of AEW has taken to social media to send a message in response to a blockbuster new signing announced recently by Tony Khan. The talent in question is Max Caster.

The Acclaimed member addressed the shocking debut of Kazuchika Okada. The Rainmaker left fans astounded when he made his AEW debut on this week's Dynamite as the newest member of The Elite.

Okada revealed his association with EVPs Matthew and Nicholas Jackson by turning on Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion took to X/Twitter to share his All Elite graphic.

Platinum Max Caster retweeted Okada's post with a curt, one-word response.

"Goodbye! (waving emoji)," wrote Max Caster.

Caster, who had the same message for Sting following his emotional retirement at Revolution 2024, may be inching towards a shift in character.

The 34-year-old star may also have targeted Okada to lay the groundwork for a feud with The Young Bucks, who inserted themselves in the tournament to crown the new AEW World Tag Team Champions on Dynamite.

Details have been reported on Kazuchika Okada's AEW contract

Kazuchika Okada is currently regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world. His signing in AEW can easily be considered one of the company's most promising acquisitions. Finishing a 14-year tenure with NJPW in January 2024, The Ace of the New Era officially came out as All Elite, joining former New Japan colleagues Jay White and Will Ospreay.

Recent reports have revealed details regarding the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion's contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Tokyo Sports shared that Kazuchika Okada had signed up with All Elite Wrestling for three years. The 36-year-old megastar is expected to work full-time with the company and may even move to the United States.

The report suggested that the Japanese superstar would earn around four million dollars annually. The amount is substantial, as verified by the fact that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes roughly five million dollars annually in the Stamford-based promotion.

The future looks bright for Kazuchika Okada, who may want to hold the first modern American Triple Crown Championships in All Elite Wrestling by dethroning Eddie Kingston.

What are your thoughts on Kazuchika Okada joining The Elite? Let us know.

